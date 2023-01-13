Here Are Today’s Mortgage Rates: January 13, 2023—Mortgage Rates Fall

The current average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.37%, compared to 6.80% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.66%, down 0.42% from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate to today’s refinance rates.

Mortgage Rates for January 13, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay less in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.37% compared to a rate of 6.80% a week ago. The lowest rate was 6.37% over the past 52 weeks and the highest was 7.41% in the same period.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.38%. The APR was 6.81% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.37%, you will pay about $624 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $124,475 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.66%, lower than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.08%. Today’s rate is the new 52-week low.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 5.68%. Last week it was 6.11%.

At today’s interest rate of 5.66%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $826 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $48,608 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.35%, the same as last week.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.35% will pay approximately $622 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,667.

5/1 ARM Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.47%. The 52-week low was 5.40% compared to a 52-week high of 5.60%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.47% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $566.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a part of purchasing a home, but it can be tricky to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can truly afford.

Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.

Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

