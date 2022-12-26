Here Are Today’s Mortgage Rates: December 26, 2022—Rates Rise

The current average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.71%, compared to 6.66% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.81%, down 0.19% from the previous week.

Mortgage Rates for December 26, 2022

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.71%, compared to last week when it was 6.66%. Over the last 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 6.57% and the high was 7.41%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.73%. The APR was 6.67% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 6.71%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $646 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $132,539 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 5.81%, down 0.19% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.00%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.77%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.86%. It was 6.03% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 5.81% will cost $834 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $50,053 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage climbed 0.10% from last week to 6.80%. That’s 0.22% higher than the 52-week low of 6.58%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.80% will pay approximately $652 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,894.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.41%. The 52-week low was 5.36% compared to a 52-week high of 5.60%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.41% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $562.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Buying a house is a huge purchase and can put a big dent in your savings. Before you start looking, it’s important to figure out both what you can afford and you’re willing to spend.

Not only do you want to consider your income and debt, but you also want to factor in emergency savings and any long-term financial goals such as retirement or college.

These are some basic financial factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the life of the loan. This is an important figure because it gives borrowers a better snapshot of what they will pay for a mortgage as it shows the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term.

