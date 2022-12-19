Here Are Today’s HELOC Rates: December 19, 2022—HELOC Rates Increase

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 7.81%, up 3 basis points from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.95%, up 19 basis points from last week.

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) offers homeowners access to cash when they need it and requires that interest be paid only on what’s used, based on the appraised value of their homes.

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.95%, up drastically from 5.76% the previous week and 3.96%, the low over the past year.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $124 per month during the 10-year draw period.

HELOCs have a set draw period, often 10 years, followed by a repayment period that can be equal or different than the draw period. During the repayment period, the interest rate may change. That’s different than with home equity loans, where amounts are disbursed all at once, but carry a fixed interest rate for the life of the loan.

Borrowers typically pay only interest during the draw period but can pay down the principal too, although it’s not required.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.81% compared to 7.78% last week and 5.14%, the low over the past year.

At this rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $163 per month.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

If you already have a mortgage, some of the requirements for taking out a HELOC will likely be familiar. As a rough rule of thumb, homeowners usually need a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; a history of on-time mortgage payments; and at least 15% to 20% equity in the home. Some of the specifics may vary from lender to lender.

In addition, lenders typically require an appraisal to determine the value of the home, which in turn determines how much equity the owner has.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 6.62%, while the 52-week low is 3.96%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs, like credit cards, are what’s known as revolving credit products. That refers to the ability of a borrower to draw money, repay it and draw more. That process can be repeated throughout the life of the line of credit, which in most HELOCs is 10 years.

That makes HELOCs quite different from home equity loans, which require the homeowner to specify a certain lump-sum amount to be borrowed, and then pay it back in regular installments. But home equity loans do come with set interest rates, while lines of credit have variable rates.

That may make lines of credit less appealing now, as the Federal Reserve embarks on a cycle of raising interest rates several times over the next few months and years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HELOC interest tax deductible?

If you itemize deductions, you may be able to deduct interest costs if you use the proceeds of a HELOC for home improvements.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, the credit check that lenders do will reduce your credit score temporarily. But as long as you make debt repayments on time, you can recover from that initial hit quickly.

It’s also important to note that because a HELOC is secured by your home, failing to repay it in a timely manner could put you in jeopardy of losing the home in addition to damaging your credit score.

What are some alternatives to HELOCs?

Home equity loans are another way to leverage the equity you have in your home. They are taken out for a set amount and paid back on a regular basis, according to a fixed interest rate.

A cash-out refi is another option. It involves refinancing your existing mortgage into a smaller one and taking the difference between the two as cash.

