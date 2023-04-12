Here Are Today’s HELOC Rates: April 12, 2023—Rates Decline

HELOCs, or home equity lines of credit, are loans that allow you to borrow against your home’s equity—the current market value of your home minus your remaining mortgage balance. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.98%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.23%.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.98%, down drastically from 7.37% the previous week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.11%.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $145 per month during the 10-year draw period.

It’s followed by the repayment period, when interest and principal must be paid. Home equity lines come with variable interest rates, so your rate can rise during the repayment years. A HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period, so a 10-year home equity line gives a borrower 10 years to pay back the loan.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.23%, down a bit from 8.29% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.57%.

At this rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $171 per month.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

HELOC qualifications may be somewhat stricter than those for initial mortgages, and each lender might have different requirements that also depend on your creditworthiness and home equity. As a basic guide, homeowners typically need: a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; a history of on-time mortgage payments; and at least 15% to 20% equity in the home.

In order to determine how much equity the homeowner does have in the property, lenders will require an appraisal. That serves as a trusted third-party assessment of the home’s value.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 6.98%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 4.11% and as high as 7.67%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 8.23%, the 52-low is 5.57% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a form of credit called a revolving loan. That means a borrower can draw only what’s needed against the line of credit, pay that back and then draw again, repeating that process over the life of the loan.

That differs from a home equity loan, which is a lump-sum amount that’s borrowed and paid back in regular installments. Home equity loans also carry fixed interest rates, while lines of credit are variable—and may rise during the period in which a borrower needs to make payments.

That’s especially true now since the Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates several times in the coming months and years. That may make a home equity loan, or another fixed-rate product, a better option.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity refers to the amount you own—the appraised value of the property minus anything you owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

Most lenders will let you borrow up to 80% or 85% of the equity in your home. The value of your home is determined by an appraisal.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, HELOC lenders will perform a credit check as part of your application, resulting in a temporary dent in your credit score. However, as long as you make repayments on time, you can recover quickly.

Don’t forget that a HELOC is secured by your home, meaning that failure to make timely repayments won’t just harm your credit score—it could mean you lose your home.

