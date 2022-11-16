Here Are Today’s HELOC Rates: November 16, 2022—Rates On 20-Year HELOCs Tumble

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a revolving loan that allows homeowners to use the equity in their home as collateral.When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.64%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 6.84%.

HELOC Rates Today

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.64%, a slight spike from the previous week, when it was 5.50% and 2.55%, the low over the past year.

At today’s interest rate of 5.64%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $118 per month during the 10-year draw period.

After the draw period, there is a repayment period during which time the interest rate may rise. HELOCs have variable interest rates, unlike home equity loans, which are taken out as a lump sum. They have repayment periods that can be equal to or different than the draw period. Generally, a HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period—a 10-year HELOC gives you 10 years to pay back the loan.

Borrowers typically pay only interest during the draw period but can pay down the principal too, although it’s not required.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 6.84%, down a bit from 7.31% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC will cost you $143 per month during the draw period.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 6.62%, while the 52-week low is 2.55%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs, like credit cards, are what’s known as revolving credit products. That refers to the ability of a borrower to draw money, repay it and draw more. That process can be repeated throughout the life of the line of credit, which in most HELOCs is 10 years.

That makes HELOCs quite different from home equity loans, which require the homeowner to specify a certain lump-sum amount to be borrowed, and then pay it back in regular installments. But home equity loans do come with set interest rates, while lines of credit have variable rates.

That may make lines of credit less appealing now, as the Federal Reserve embarks on a cycle of raising interest rates several times over the next few months and years.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

When applying for a HELOC, it probably makes sense to start your search with the lender who holds your first mortgage, if you have one. You will want to get some comparisons though, which you can do by applying online for a prequalification. That should give you a sense of lenders’ terms and interest rates, as well as their fees.

Rates for HELOCs are set based on the prime rate, which is what banks and other financial institutions charge the most creditworthy borrowers. The prime rate is derived from the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

There are no guidelines about how you must use HELOC funds. Many borrowers use them for home upgrades or repairs, but education costs or other large purchases are also allowed. Don’t forget that the variable interest rate on a HELOC may mean that other forms of financing make more sense.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can usually borrow as much as 80%-85% of the equity you have in your home with a HELOC. You’ll need an appraisal to determine the value.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity refers to the amount you own—the appraised value of the property minus anything you owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender.

