Most Americans do a pretty good job when it comes to protecting themselves, and their money, from identity theft. Is there still room for improvement when safeguarding your finances? Absolutely.

In August 2023, GOBankingRates surveyed 1,141 Americans to learn more about how Americans keep themselves protected from identity theft. Here are the ways Americans are protecting themselves from identity theft — and how they are falling short.

How Do Americans Protect Themselves From Identity Theft?

According to the National Council on Identity Theft Protection, fraud and identity theft makes up the top category in reports filed by victims to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Unfortunately, 33% of Americans have faced some kind of identity theft attempt in their lives. This makes it all the more critical to safeguard one’s personal and financial information.

In GOBankingRates’ survey, respondents chose from seven categories to share some of the ways they protect themselves from identity theft. Here are the results.

I keep sensitive documents and credit/debit cards in a secure place: 61%

I have different, strong passwords for my accounts and devices: 57%

My computer has an anti-spyware program: 39%

I check my account statements each month for any suspicious activity: 57%

I use two-factor identification: 48%

I avoid clicking on suspicious links, emails or texts: 57%

I check ATMs for any signs of tampering before use: 31%

There’s promising data in many of these percentages. More than half of overall Americans are working to keep their money safe. They keep sensitive documents and credit and debit cards in secure places, use strong passwords for their accounts and devices, do not click on suspicious links or open strange emails and check their account statements for unusual activity each month.

Where Americans Fall Short In Identity Theft Protection

Other categories, however, fell short in identity theft protection efforts.

While 47% use two-factor identification, 53% of Americans do not. This may result in hackers experiencing more ease in accessing the devices and online accounts of the majority of Americans.

Just 38% of Americans have an anti-spyware program installed on their computer. For the 62% of overall respondents who do not, this leaves them vulnerable to unwanted spyware.

Only 31% of overall respondents said they checked ATMs signs of tampering before use. This means 69% of Americans could potentially experience identity theft at an ATM if they do not check it first.

