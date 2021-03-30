Here Are the Top 5 Stocks in Cathie Wood's New Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

Cathie Wood is arguably one of the hottest investment managers on Wall Street these days as her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds (ETSs) offer investors blistering returns. This morning she launched a new ETF targeting space exploration and the businesses and services that support the industry's growth beyond the confines of Earth.

Thirty-eight companies with a weighted average market cap of $172 billion make up the initial portfolio of the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKX). They naturally include stocks like Virgin Galactic Holdings, Airbus, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin. Yet the portfolio also includes what might be some surprising names, such as Alibaba Group Holding, Deere, and Netflix.

That's because in addition to orbital and suborbital aerospace companies, it includes businesses in what it calls "enabling technologies" like artificial intelligence, robotics, and 3D printing; and "aerospace beneficiaries," such as agriculture, construction, drones, and internet access.

Image source: Getty Images.

Below are the five holdings that make up the largest percentage of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation:

Data source: ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF.

Wood's other ETFs have a superb track record so far and have returned well over 100% in the last 12 months, which should give investors some confidence in her ability to generate substantial returns with this new space-oriented ETF.

