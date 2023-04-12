Here are the Reasons to Buy ExlService (EXLS) Stock Now

ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS stock has performed well over the past year and has the potential to increase momentum in the near term. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it is time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes It an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has gained 11.6% over the past year against the 11% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Solid Rank: ExlService currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Value Growth Momentum Score (VGM Score) of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Estimates for ExlService’s 2023 earnings have moved north seven times in the past 60 days versus no downward revisions. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 has moved up 2.3%.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: ExlService has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 9.3%.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.77 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Earnings are expected to register 13.6% growth in 2024. The stock has a long-term expected earnings per share growth rate of 14.6%.

Growth Drivers: EXLS has a large addressable market that includes healthcare, banking, insurance, retail, media and technology industries. The company is focused on expanding its presence in well-established and emerging markets, building its client portfolio in finance and accounting, and consulting services across all its business segments. It is strongly capable of applying digital technologies to enterprise processes and business priorities at every step of the client’s digital transformation journey by integrating domain expertise with data, cloud, advanced analytics, AI and ML.

The company has been maintaining long-term relationships with existing clients, and attracting clients through its BPaaS and digital offerings. It is focusing on increasing the depth and breadth of its services across clients’ value chains and geographies. This, in turn, is helping EXLS to strengthen its presence in spaces characterized by complex and diverse data-led processes.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Business Services sector are ICF International ICFI and Maximus MMS.

For first-quarter 2023, ICF International’s earnings are expected to increase 7.6% year over year to $1.41 per share. In 2023, the company’s bottom line is expected to increase 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. ICFI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Maximus’s first quarter and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at 78 cents and $4.16, respectively. The consensus mark for the first quarter has been revised 8.2% downward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for 2023 has been revised 2.7% upward in the past 60 days. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

