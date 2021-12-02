Here Are The New Travel Restrictions For Americans Traveling To Europe

This article will be updated regularly as new information becomes available.

With the emergence of the potentially highly contagious Covid-19 Omicron variant, new travel restrictions and requirements are going into effect for U.S. travelers heading to Europe.

Americans can still travel to European countries for now, although each country makes their own decisions about who can enter and what precautions are required.

If you’re planning to travel between the United States and Europe in the coming weeks, expect more restrictions. The Covid-19 Omicron variant is adding uncertainty to an already-odd holiday travel season and there are many unknowns.

Before deciding to travel to Europe, check the testing and vaccination requirements for your destination. Be sure to also consider any countries you transit as there may be testing or vaccination requirements even if you don’t leave the airport.

Here are the latest European travel rules and restrictions for U.S. travelers.

Austria

Austria has reimposed lockdowns from November 22 until at least December 11. Restaurants, hotels, bars and museums are closed.

U.S. citizens are permitted to enter the country without having to quarantine if they’re fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from Covid-19. Proof of vaccinations or recovery is required upon entry, but no pre-registration is required at this time.

Unvaccinated individuals coming from the U.S. are allowed entry to Austria if they provide a negative Covid-19 test (only a PCR/NAAT test) upon arrival, pre-register, and remain in mandatory quarantine for 10 days at a residence or hotel at the traveler’s expense. Quarantine can end after 5 days with a negative PCR test.

Denmark

Vaccinated U.S. citizens aren’t required to quarantine when visiting Denmark. Quarantine is only in effect in Denmark if a traveler is unvaccinated. Unvaccinated travelers will have to quarantine for 10 days and provide proof of a negative test within 24 hours of entering Denmark.

France

France is currently prohibiting entry to travelers arriving from seven African countries (South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini). U.S. citizens can travel to France with full proof of vaccination, which you will have to show to your airline and to border patrol.

Germany

Vaccinated and unvaccinated U.S. travelers can travel to Germany with one of the following:

Proof of vaccination

Proof of recovery from Covid

A negative test result from 48 hours prior (rapid test) or 72 hours prior (PCR test)

Ireland

The Irish government has updated the guidelines for U.S. citizens arriving in Ireland from Dec. 3. Here are the requirements:

Before departure, travelers from the U.S. must fill out a Public Health Passenger Locator Form and provide it at their port of entry

Vaccinated travelers (or travelers who have recently recovered from Covid-19) over age 12 must present either a negative test result from 48 hours prior (antigen test) or 72 hours prior (PCR test) The antigen test must be performed by an approved professional

Proof of vaccination such as an EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) or a non-digital Covid-19 certificate

Unvaccinated U.S. citizens will need to show results from a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior—antigen tests aren’t permitted.

Italy

Italy has classified the USA as a List D country, which means travelers must complete a Passenger Locator Form and self-declaration form, show proof of vaccination (or of recovery from Covid within the last six months) and produce a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arriving in Italy.

If you can’t provide a valid vaccination or recovery certificate, you have to self-isolate on arrival (at the address listed on your Passenger Locator Form) for 5 days and take a PCR or antigen test at the end of isolation.

Poland

Traveling to Poland requires a 10-day quarantine period for travelers arriving from outside of the EU’s visa-free Schengen zone. Unvaccinated U.S. travelers or vaccinated travelers who can not produce a valid Covid-19 certificate of vaccination showing an EU approved vaccine will have to quarantine, with the following exceptions:

Children up to 12 years of age traveling under the care of adults with a vaccination certificate

People who, upon arrival, remain in Poland for no longer than 24 hours and who have a plane ticket departing Poland within 24 hours of their arrival

The quarantine time can be reduced with a negative Covid test result no earlier than 7 days after arrival in Poland.

Portugal

As of Dec. 1, U.S. citizens (age 12 and over) can travel to Portugal if they submit:

A negative Covid test for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people from 48 hours prior (antigen/TRAg test) or 72 hours prior (PCR/NAAT test) to boarding

A Passenger Locator Card filled out before departure (this depends on the airline)

An EU Digital Covid Certificate, valid recovery certificate or a non-digital Covid Certificate

Children under 12 do not need to present a Covid-19 test or EU Digital COVID Certificate to enter the country.

Switzerland

To travel to Switzerland, you need to be fully vaccinated, or you’ll be denied entry (partially vaccinated travelers will also be denied). Vaccinated U.S. citizens are exempt from taking a Covid-19 test, but will have to provide proof of vaccination and fill out an entry form 48 hours before arrival.

Spain

U.S. citizens are not required to quarantine when arriving in Spain, but proof of vaccination is required. Before departure, you must complete a Health Control Form (FCS) and obtain and download the QR code to show at boarding and health controls upon arrival in Spain.

United Kingdom

The UK has instituted stricter guidelines for entry. You have to complete a passenger locator form in the 48 hours before you travel. You also have to book and pay for a PCR test before you travel, even though you don’t take the test until after you arrive—you take the test by day 2 of your trip. If you’re in the UK for less than 2 days, you’re still required to book and pay for the test.

While you await test results, you need to self-isolate. If your test result is positive or unclear, you must self-isolate for 10 full days. The day you took the test is day 0.

Requirements for Traveling to the U.S.

On Thursday, the Biden administration said that all travelers flying to the U.S. (aged 2 and over) will be required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within one day of their departure. Either a PCR or antigen test will be accepted. At this time, quarantine is not required for international travelers.

If you plan to visit Hawaii, you must register on the Safe Travels Hawaii website and complete the State of Hawai‘i Travel and Health Form and upload your vaccination card on the site 24 hours prior to travel.

Be advised that several American cities are once again enforcing mask mandates to enter indoor establishments and public transportation. Proof of at least one dose of the vaccine is required to enter high-risk indoor establishments such as gyms and restaurants in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City and New Orleans.

Before traveling, check the guidelines provided by the country you’re traveling to, the airline and take all the necessary precautions recommended by the CDC.

