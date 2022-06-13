Here are the Constituent Changes Coming to the Alerian Midstream Indexes

VettaFi announced the results of the June 2022 quarterly review for the Alerian midstream indexes, with changes going into effect next week, according to a statement from VettaFi.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) will be dropped from the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI). AMEI is the underlying index of the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) and the ALPS Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio (ALEFX), a variable investment trust.

One change will be made to the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ): Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) will be added.

AMZ is the underlying index of the JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ), the ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (AMUB), and the ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (MLPR).

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) will be added to the Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE).

There are no constituent changes to the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA), the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI), which is the index behind the popular Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), the Alerian Midstream Energy Corporation Index (AMCC), and the Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS).

All changes will be implemented at the close of trading on Friday, June 17, 2022. Indexes observing the U.S. holiday schedule will be effective for the market open on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. All others will have changes effective at the time of market opening on Monday, June 20, 2022, according to VettaFi.

Indexes included in the Alerian, S-Network, and VettaFi Index Series will be rebalanced in accordance with their existing methodologies. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by VettaFi on the investment merits of the respective securities, said VettaFi.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Energy Infrastructure Channel.

vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi, which also owns the index provider for ENFR, ALEFX, AMJ, AMUB, MLPR, and AMLP. VettaFi is not the sponsor of ENFR, ALEFX, AMJ, AMUB, MLPR, and AMLP, but VettaFi’s affiliate receives an index licensing fee from the ETF sponsor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.