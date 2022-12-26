Here Are the Best Stocks To Own as 2022 Draws to a Close

There are only a few more trading days left in the year. What's the best thing to do? Check out the market for opportunities. You might land some great deals. And you might find stocks with solid momentum heading into the new year.

By doing this, you'll finish the year on a high note -- even if your portfolio's performance is down. That's because you'll know you have prepared well for the future. It's OK if you don't score an investment win every year. The important thing is performance over the long term, so at least five years. Let's check out the best stocks to own as 2022 draws to a close.

1. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is heading for a 49% loss this year, and it's trading at its lowest in relation to sales since 2015. For investors, this is a major buying opportunity.

If you look at Amazon's earnings reports this year, you may wonder why I'm so optimistic. After all, the company has reported declines in operating income quarter after quarter. And free cash flow has shifted to an outflow.

The current economic environment is indeed hurting Amazon. But this is a temporary situation. And Amazon has the strength to weather this storm. The company is even improving its cost structure, which could help it excel in the future.

But the real reason to scoop up Amazon right now is the company's dominance in two high-growth markets: e-commerce and cloud computing. Amazon's grown its Prime subscription memberships to more than 200 million and increased investments in its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). These moves should help Amazon benefit once economic troubles ease.

All of this means that today is the perfect time to get in on the Amazon story -- and then sit back and wait.

2. Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) represents another bargain to grab before 2023. The maker of yoga-inspired gear is heading for a 19% decline. And the shares are trading for 31 times forward earnings estimates -- down from more than 48 earlier this year.

Lululemon hasn't been completely immune to economic pressures. The company's adjusted operating margin dropped 40 basis points in the most recent quarter. But revenue and gross profit climbed into the double digits. Lululemon's brand strength has helped it continue to sell its products to fans -- and usually at regular prices, not markdowns.

At the same time, Lululemon isn't stopping here. The company has launched a new growth plan to double revenue to $12.5 billion by 2026. Lululemon aims to get there by doubling men's line and digital revenues and quadrupling international revenue. The retailer has grown in these areas already as part of a growth plan announced in 2019. And it met its goals early.

Lululemon has proven to deliver strong earnings in difficult times and keep customers returning. It's also shown it can deliver on growth plan promises. So there's reason to be optimistic about this stock today and over the long term.

3. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has outperformed the market this year -- and delivered double-digit share price performance. And for a very specific reason. Vertex may have a huge new revenue driver right around the corner.

The biotech company has submitted exa-cel, its candidate for blood disorders, to regulators in the United States, Europe, and the U.K. Exa-cel is a one-time curative treatment. And these blood disorders have limited treatment options today. If approved, exa-cel could become a blockbuster.

At the same time, Vertex's main cystic fibrosis (CF) business is going strong. It delivers billion-dollar revenue and profit annually. And Vertex's leadership in the area is far from over. The company's biggest CF drug, Trikafta, has plenty of growth potential as various countries agree to reimbursements and regulators approve it for younger age groups. Vertex also is studying a new CF candidate currently in phase 3 trials.

The pipeline looks promising, too. Vertex is working on various programs, including pain management and type 1 diabetes. The pain management candidate is in phase 3 trials, so this could be another potential revenue driver in the not-too-distant future.

Even after this year's gains, Vertex trades for less than 20 times forward earnings estimates, which looks very reasonable considering the company's current product portfolio and future potential. Vertex is a great stock to own today -- and for the long haul.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon.com and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Lululemon Athletica, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

