Here Are the 4 Worst Credit Card Moves to Make in Your 30s

Life is a constant learning experience, no matter your age. If you're in your 30s and looking to improve your personal finance knowledge, you might start with some credit card fundamentals. Credit cards are a valuable financial tool, but you must use them carefully.

Here are the worst credit card moves to make in your 30s.

1. Putting off improving your credit

Don't get so busy with life that you neglect your credit. Good credit can make it easier to qualify for affordable loans, including mortgages. It's best to build your credit as early in life as possible.

If you've been holding off on taking steps to build credit or improve your credit score, you're wasting time. You can improve your credit score quickly by simply paying your credit card bills on time and using as little of your credit line as possible. Start putting in the work now, and the next time you need to submit to a credit check, you'll be glad you did.

2. Ignoring costly credit card debt

Credit card debt is scary, especially if you have a lot of it. But the longer you ignore the problem, the worse off you'll be. Now is the time to start tackling your debt before it gets out of control and harms your finances. While it may seem overwhelming, it's possible to pay off high-interest debt if you make a plan and follow through.

You may find it easier to pay off your debt sooner by transferring your existing credit card debt to a balance transfer credit card. Many of the best balance transfer crest cards offer 0% interest for up to 18 months or more -- which gives you time to pay off your debt without paying more interest charges credit card interest charges. While you'll have to pay balance transfer fees, you'll save even more money in interest. But be sure to pay off the card balance before the no-interest promotional period ends.

3. Carrying a balance

The best way to use credit cards is to charge only what you can afford and pay the entire balance off every month. Your card issuer will charge interest on your balance. If you've been carrying a balance, you're wasting money on unnecessary fees. By changing your habits and paying your entire bill every month, you can free up some of your money to work on other important financial goals, like saving extra money in an emergency fund.

4. Continuing to use credit cards when you have debt

If you have existing credit card debt, it's best to pay it off as soon as possible. If you ignore outstanding debt, interest charges will accumulate, creating a bigger problem for you to crawl out of later. Do yourself a favor and stop using your credit cards until you tackle your debt first. Otherwise, you'll dig yourself into a deeper hole and experience more stress.

Make credit card moves that set you up for success

When used cautiously, credit cards can be helpful. Use credit cards to conveniently pay for purchases, earn rewards, and build credit. But monitor your spending, avoid credit card debt, and pay your bills on time every month to set yourself up for success. If you're looking for a new credit card, check our list of the best credit cards for more information.

