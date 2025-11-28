Here Are the Stocks Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Has Invested in 2025

After 82 years of investing, Warren Buffett is still picking value stocks for his multi-billion dollar holding company, Berkshire Hathaway.

For You: I Asked ChatGPT To Explain Crypto Like I’m 12 — Here’s What It Said

Read This: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

The Oracle of Omaha has poured billions of dollars into some interesting companies in 2025 so far. Some he held prior to this year and simply added to his position. But there are a few new holdings added to his portfolio. Here are 11 noteworthy stocks that Buffett bought in 2025.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)

While Constellation Brands (STZ) is a strong name in alcohol, it is starting to include more non-alcoholic options to meet the growing demand. Buffett may have seen the writing on the wall and added to his position in STZ in Q1 2025, according to 13F Filings — making his holdings over $1 billion at this point.

Constellation owns brands like Corona, Modelo and Robert Mondavi Winery, giving it broad reach locally and globally. While STZ stock has performed poorly due to news of import tariffs, it still holds a majority of the Mexican alcohol import market in the U.S.

Check Out: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

Pool Corp. (POOL)

Pools become cool in 2020 during lockdowns, and now there are hundreds of thousands of new pools that need care and maintenance. Buffett’s holdings in POOL Corp. will benefit from this demand, as the company is the world’s leading distributor of pool supplies and other outdoor products.

13F Filings says that Buffett bought more POOL stock in Q1 of 2025, with holdings totaling near $450 million.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Buffett is a fan of global food companies, such as See’s Candies and Coca Cola, and Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) pizza chain fits the bill. Since his first purchase in 2024 Buffett has continued to invest in the stock, according to 13F Filings.

While Yahoo! Finance reports that Domino’s stock has struggled due to missed earnings expectations over the past year, the price-to-earnings ratio has cooled to around 24, which may be something Buffett sees as a value hold.

Sirius XM (SIRI)

Sirius XM is a satellite radio provider that Berkshire Hathaway owns over one-third of. Right now, it’s paying a hefty 5% dividend. Buffett added to his position in Q1 2025, as per 13F, for a total of about $2.7 billion in SIRI holdings overall. While the stock has dropped in price recently, Buffett may still see the company as a value stock that offers great passive income while waiting to recover.

HEICO Corp (HEI)

HEICO Corp is an aircraft and defensive system parts company that 13F reports Buffett has continued investing in since 2025. With an increase in defensive spending, the company is poised for continued growth through government contracts and expanded airline spending.

Yahoo! Finance reports HEICO stock is up 35% in 2025 and saw positive guidance based on earnings in Q2.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Maybe the most surprising investment on the list, Yahoo! Finance says that Buffett just picked up a $1.6 billion stake in UnitedHealth Group (UNH). The stock is down nearly 50% from all-time highs, which might make it seem like a steal to Buffett.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Berkshire Hathaway owns nearly 30% of the company and 13F says it added to its holdings in 2025.

Verisign (VERI)

Berkshire Hathaway has owned a stake in Verisign for a while, and as per 13F, added to that position in Q1 2025. Verisign has seen steady growth and a lower price-to-earnings ratio than many other stocks on this list.

Lennar (LEN)

13F says that the savvy investor purchased an $800 million stake in massive homebuilder Lennar, presumably in anticipation of the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates.

D.R. Horton (DHI)

Buffett also purchased a smaller stake in the nation’s largest homebuilder, D.R. Horton, 13F reports. His $190 million stake is another bet on an improving housing market going forward.

Nucor (NUE)

Likely due to potential for growth in the housing and construction project sectors, Buffett bought about $860 million worth of shares in the steel producer, again, as per 13F.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here Are the Stocks Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Has Invested in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.