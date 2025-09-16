Here Are Some Reasons to Add ONE Gas Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS continues to benefit from its expanding customer base, which is creating demand for its services. The company is also gaining from its strategic investments that help improve its infrastructure and provide service efficiently. Given its growth opportunities, OGS makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Forecasts for OGS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased nearly 1.4% in the past 90 days to $4.34.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $2.44 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 17%.



OGS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.56%.

Debt Position of OGS

Currently, ONE Gas’ total debt to capital is 40.44%, better than the industry’s average of 51.09%.



The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was 3. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

OGS Benefits From Systematic Investments

ONE Gas’ 2025 capital investment, including asset removal costs, is expected to be $750 million. The ongoing capital expenditures are directed toward pipeline integrity, extension of services to new areas, increase in system capacity, pipeline replacements, automated meter reading, government-mandated pipeline relocations, facilities, information technology assets and cybersecurity. ONE Gas expects EPS to increase 4-6% annually through 2029.

OGS’ Expanding Customer Base

Since 2015, the company has been steadily increasing its customer base every year and expects an average annual customer growth of 0.9% through 2028 across its service territories. During the second quarter of 2025, OGS served 2,302,000 customers, up 0.8% year over year. The company’s 2025 total capital investments include nearly $180 million for customer growth.

OGS’ Dividend History

Regular investments in a fully regulated company and OGS’ ability to generate sufficient cash flows should support management’s plans of rewarding its shareholders with an average annual dividend increase of 1-2% through 2029, subject to the board of directors' approval. Currently, ONE Gas’ quarterly dividend is 67 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.68. The company’s current dividend yield is 3.53%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.12%.

OGS’ Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the stock has risen 2.7% compared with the industry’s 2.5% growth.



Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Atmos Energy ATO, Sempra Energy SRE and Northwest Natural NWN, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ATO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 7.3%.



SRE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.01%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.6% for the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NWN’s 2025 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 25.3%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 33.2% for the trailing four quarters.





