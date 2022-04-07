Here Are Some Of National Burrito Day Deals

(RTTNews) - Major restaurants are celebrating the National Burrito Day on Thursday, April 7 with various deals for the popular Mexican dish.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, California Tortilla, and Del Taco among others are offering free food, buy-one-get-one burrito deals, extra rewards points, free toppings and more on National Burrito Day, which is celebrated on the first Thursday of April. This year, the day also happens to be the National Beer Day.

Chipotle: The Mexican restaurant is launching Chipotle Burrito Builder on Roblox. It allows players to roll burritos in the metaverse to earn Burrito Bucks, the brand's in-experience currency on Roblox, starting on April 7, National Burrito Day.

The first 100,000 Roblox players to successfully roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to exchange them for an entrée code that can be used for purchase on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, or Chipotle.ca.

On Thursday, Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. can get a free side or topping of Queso Blanco all day long with the purchase of an entrée when they use the digital-only promo code "NBD2022" at checkout, exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

Chipotle Burrito Builder is scheduled to go live at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET on April 7. The codes will be available while supplies last and are valid through April 13. The top five players on the leaderboard by 11:59pm PT each day from April 7 to April 13 will win free burritos for a year.

California Tortilla: If ordering a burrito or burrito bowl at the fast-casual Mexican chain on April 7, the customer will get a golden ticket that can be redeemed for menu items on next visit, starting April 8.

Del Taco: Del Yeah! rewards members can buy one Epic Burrito on the Del Taco app and get a second one free exclusively on Thursday. The restaurant offers varieties including Epic Beer Battered Crispy Fish & Guac Burrito; Epic Loaded Queso Burrito; Epic Fresh Guacamole Burrito, and Epic Cali Bacon Burrito, among others.

Moe's Southwest Grill's Rewards members can get a burrito or bowl for just $6, while Rubio's Coastal Grill offers every burrito on its menu at $6.99. Dos Toros' burritos are just $5 on the special day.

Further, El Pollo Loco's Rewards members get a buy-one-get-one-free burrito deal. Also, all orders will get free delivery.

Chronic Taco, El Gallo Giro, and Tijuana Flats are among many others which offer various burrito deals on National Burrito Day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.