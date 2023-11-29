Here Are Some of Charlie Munger’s Best Mungerisms

The loss of Charlie Munger is a huge hit to the investing world for a number of reasons.

His investing philosophy helped Berkshire Hathaway become the giant it is and helped make Warren Buffett one of the world’s richest people. But what really made him special was his wry sense of humor and absolute lack of hesitation to speak his mind.

His “Mungerisms” ranged from poignant to insightful to hilarious to biting. Here are some of his most memorable ones.

On his legacy:

“I’ve written my obituary the way I’ve lived my life and if [people] want to pay attention to it, that’s alright with me. If they want to ignore it, that’s ok with me too. I’ll be dead.“ – CNBC interview

“What I needed to get ahead was to compete against idiots and fortunately there’s a large supply.” – 2014 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting

On his marriage:

Warren Buffett: “Charlie’s big on lowering expectations.”

Munger: “Absolutely. That’s the way I got married. My wife lowered her expectations.” – 2011 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting

On his hesitation toward investing in tech:

“We were not ideally located to be high-tech wizards. How many people of our age quickly mastered Google? I’ve been to Google headquarters. It looked to me like a kindergarten.” – 2018 Berkshire Hathaway meeting

On balancing emotion and investing:

“A lot of people with high IQs are terrible investors because they’ve got terrible temperaments. And that is why we say that having a certain kind of temperament is more important than brains. You need to keep raw irrational emotion under control. You need patience and discipline and an ability to take losses and adversity without going crazy. You need an ability to not be driven crazy by extreme success.” – 2005 Kiplinger interview

On following passions:

“You’ll do better if you have passion for something in which you have aptitude. If Warren Buffett had gone into ballet, no one would have heard of him.” – 2008 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting

On cryptocurrency:

“It’s like somebody else is trading turds and you decide ‘I can’t be left out’.” – 2018 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting

“In my life, I try to avoid things that are stupid and evil and make me look bad…and bitcoin does all three. In the first place, it’s stupid because it’s still likely to go to zero. It’s evil because it undermines the Federal Reserve System…and third, it makes us look foolish compared to the Communist leader in China. He was smart enough to ban bitcoin in China.” – CNBC interview

On venture capitalists:

“They’re not great investors—they’re not great at anything...To hell with them!” – Acquired podcast

On success:

“If all you succeed in doing is get early rich from passing and holding of little bits of paper, and you get better and better at only that for all your life, it’s a failed life. Life is more than being shrewd at passing wealth accumulation.” – 2001 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting

