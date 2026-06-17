Here Are the Smartest Dividend ETFs You Can Buy With $100

Key Points

Dividend-paying ETFs are an excellent way to hedge against inflation.

ETFs give you access to a wide range of investments and help spread your investment risks.

Getting started with a $100 investment is a good way to become comfortable with the way ETFs work.

10 stocks we like better than Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Dividend ETF ›

If you believe that investing in dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is a rich person's sport, nothing could be further from the truth. The reality is that you have a multitude of options. If you're not quite sure where to get started, here are two popular dividend-paying ETFs to consider, each with unique features that set them apart from the crowd. A $100 investment (or any amount, really) in each of these funds will pay off over time as both are smart investment vehicles for your money.

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Fidelity High Dividend ETF

How it works

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: FDVV) tracks the Fidelity High Dividend Index, targeting U.S. large- and mid-cap companies that offer high, sustainable, and growing dividends. This approach seeks not only big payouts but also durable income streams. Leading its 111 holdings (as of June 13) are tech giants Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Broadcom, and Dell Technologies.

With a relatively low expense ratio of 0.15% (or $1.50 for every $1,000 invested annually), you can be confident that fees won't eat up your capital over time.

Earnings history

As with any investment, the past performance of an ETF is no guarantee of what you can expect moving forward. Still, this Fidelity ETF has a lot to brag about. Here's a look at how the ETF has done over the past three years:

Year to date: 9.85% total return

9.85% total return 1-year: 24.5% total return

24.5% total return 3-year: 19.4% total (annualized) return

Why it's a smart buy

Unlike other high-yield ETFs, FDVV's methodology allows the fund to hold massive weightings in top dividend-paying tech stocks. Holdings such as Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia have helped FDVV's returns outpace those of other, more traditional funds.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

How it works

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) is a large-cap U.S. equity ETF, tracking the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index. The fact that the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index holds companies with at least a 10-year record of consistently increasing dividends speaks to the fund's focus on sustained growth and income.

Like FDVV, this Vanguard ETF's 331 holdings (as of June 13) are led by top names in tech, including Broadcom, Apple, and Microsoft. It's also heavily invested in the healthcare and financial sectors. An extremely attractive expense ratio of 0.04% means only 4 cents of your initial investment will go toward fees.

Earnings history

VIG earnings over the past decade have been impressive. Here are the annual gains from 2020 onward. While it's clear the fund went through a rough patch in 2022, it's since more than made up for it.

Year to date: 8.2% total return

8.2% total return 1-year: 20.1% total return

20.1% total return 3-year: 15.7% total (annualized) return

Why it's a smart buy

To understand why VIG is such a smart buy, it's important to understand what a "yield trap" is. A yield trap is a fund (or individual stock) that looks attractive because it has a very high dividend yield. However, that high yield is mainly due to a falling share price, not to the strength of the underlying business or to growing dividends.

To avoid potential yield traps, VIG filters them out by excluding the top 25% highest-yielding stocks. While that may sound counterintuitive, it serves the purpose of avoiding companies offering high yields largely because their stock prices have collapsed. The goal is to capture businesses with strong foundations and the capacity for long-term growth.

If you're paying more for groceries and at the pump, a solid dividend-paying ETF can help offset those expenses.

Should you buy stock in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Dividend ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Dividend ETF, consider this:

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Dana George has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Broadcom, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.