Here Are the New Average Social Security Benefits in 2026 for Retirees of Every Age

Key Points

A 2.8% cost of living adjustment is being applied to Social Security benefits in 2026.

Average benefits are going up for all age groups.

The average benefits show how little money seniors get, and the importance of investing for retirement.

Average Social Security checks are increasing in 2026. If you are collecting Social Security benefits, you must be aware of how the increase will impact the money that Social Security provides you. You can also look at average benefits to see how far Social Security goes.

So, what will average benefits look like for typical seniors in 2026? Here's what you need to know.

Average Social Security checks for retirees of every age in 2026

The table below shows the approximate average Social Security checks for retirees by age and gender in 2026.

It is based on applying the 2.8% Social Security COLA to the average benefit as of June 2025, the most recent time period for which data is available.

Age Average Social Security Benefit 2026 COLA Amount Average Social Security Benefit in 2026 62 $1,377 $38 $1,415 63 $1,392 $39 $1,431 64 $1,447 $40 $1,487 65 $1,612 $46 $1,658 66 $1,808 $51 $1,859 67 $1,962 $55 $2,017 68 $2,003 $56 $2,059 69 $2,052 $57 $2,109 70 $2,187 $61 $2,248 71 $2,157 $60 $2,217 72 $2,138 $60 $2,198 73 $2,125 $59 $2,184 74 $2,092 $59 $2,151 75 $2,084 $59 $2,143 76 $2,097 $59 $2,156 77 $2,082 $59 $2,141 78 $2,089 $58 $2,147 79 $2,056 $58 $2,114 80 $2,038 $57 $2,095

Average benefits aren't very high

As you can see, the average Social Security checks aren't very high. Benefits are intended only to replace around 40% of pre-retirement income. You therefore need to supplement them with retirement investments.

Be sure that you have plenty of money in your retirement plans before retiring, and invest wisely so you can still have a comfortable retirement even if Social Security pays a small percentage of your expenses.

