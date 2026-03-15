Here Are My Top 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Nvidia and Broadcom are set to cash in on huge AI spending.

Taiwan Semiconductor is fabricating chips for all of the major hardware providers.

Microsoft and Alphabet are seeing huge demand in their cloud business units.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are somewhat on sale now compared to where they were trading during late 2025. That's because investors are growing a bit wary of all of the AI spending going on; but the reality is it's not going to slow down for many years.

This makes several stocks solid buys right now, and if you're looking for some investment ideas, I think these five AI stocks are among the best picks in the market.

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1. Nvidia

Any good AI investment list includes Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Nvidia has been the industry leader since the AI build-out began in 2023, and it has done nothing to relinquish its lead over the past few years. Nvidia has continuously launched more innovative products, and its clients have gladly paid the premium to deploy Nvidia's platform versus the competition.

This has led to growth previously thought impossible for a company of Nvidia's size. During Q4 2025, which ended Jan. 25, 2026, it grew at a 73% pace. Next quarter, management expects 77% growth. Despite these impressive growth figures, Nvidia's stock trades for a mere 22 times forward earnings, making it a screaming buy right now.

2. Broadcom

While Nvidia's dominance in the AI computing unit arena has gone fairly unmatched, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is looking to challenge that. It's not trying to beat Nvidia at its own game; instead, it's designing chips in tandem with the end user to optimize the performance for one workload type. This creates a more efficient and cheaper offering than a GPU from Nvidia, but only when the workload is properly configured. There are many applications where a GPU is still the right tool for the job, although Broadcom's custom AI chips can do a lot.

Management expects monster growth from this division and expects it to generate $100 billion in revenue by the end of 2027. Over the past 12 months, this division has made up less than half of Broadcom's $68 billion total revenue, so this emerging business unit is going to take over the majority of Broadcom's business. That's a clear sign to buy the stock, as the market hasn't priced this rise into Broadcom's stock quite yet.

3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is a winner regardless of whether an AI hyperscaler is using Broadcom's or Nvidia's chips. The reality is that Taiwan Semiconductor manufactures most of the logic chips in the world for high-end devices, making it a key winner in the AI realm. The bull case for Taiwan Semiconductor is incredibly simple: AI hyperscalers need to keep spending more money on data centers. With all of them greatly increasing their capital expenditures for 2026, this bodes well for Taiwan Semiconductor.

This neutral positioning makes it a great way to profit from the general rise of AI and other advanced technologies.

4. Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has had a rough go over the past few months. Its stock is down around 25% from its all-time high, and really hasn't done anything to deserve the sell-off. While one could argue that part of the sell-off was valuation-related, it's now priced at some of the cheapest levels it has traded at over the past decade.

Microsoft is a clear winner in the AI field, and this sell-off is a huge gift that investors shouldn't waste.

5. Alphabet

During Microsoft's fall, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has ascended. Alphabet has recovered from being an AI loser to being an AI winner in about one year's time, and its stock has rocketed higher as a result. While it's not as cheap as it once was, Alphabet deserves its current premium of about 26 times forward earnings.

Alphabet's business is going incredibly well, specifically its Google Cloud business, which grew its revenue 48% year over year. Demand for Alphabet's computing resources is incredible, and that growth proves it. While Alphabet may be spending big on AI computing resources, it's proving that this investment has been worth it so far. If we see sustained elevated growth rates in its cloud division throughout 2026, the stock will remain a no-brainer buy.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Broadcom, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.