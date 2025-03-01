Here Are My Top 4 Brilliant AI Stocks to Buy in March

As winter starts to wrap up and we head into March, one thing is clear: Artificial intelligence (AI) investing will still be a major theme in 2025. As a result, investors need to ensure their portfolios are properly positioned to take advantage of this massive investment trend.

I have four stocks that look like top-notch buys in March. They can be divided into two categories: AI facilitators and AI hardware providers.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

AI facilitators: Alphabet and Meta Platforms

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two key companies facilitating the AI arms race. Both have generative AI models to offer potential users, with Alphabet's Gemini and Meta's Llama models. How these two models are set up and utilized is entirely different, but each has a strong user base.

By facilitating the AI arms race, each is locking in a potential user base, which will pay off over the long term. Because Meta's model is free to use, it does not benefit from a subscription cost. Instead, it's using all the data it gets from being a free-to-use platform to train future models. Gemini is available as a free offering, but a premium subscription unlocks further capabilities. However, Alphabet has also woven its Gemini model into its primary business: Google Search.

AI has a huge effect on both companies, and each is heavily investing in its AI capabilities to ensure that the demand is met. Furthermore, each stock sold off substantially over the past week, as the broad tech market weakness hit both. This opens up a potential investment opportunity, as each is fairly priced, considering their growth levels.

At 26 times forward earnings (Meta) and 19.5 times forward earnings (Alphabet), each stock looks like a very strong buy, considering how much they benefit from the AI trend. I think each is a great buy in March, and investors should use this near-term weakness to their advantage.

AI hardware: Taiwan Semiconductor and ASML

None of these AI innovations would be possible without chip manufacturers and suppliers' equipment, which is why Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) and ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) made this list.

Taiwan Semiconductor is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, making chips for many of the world's most advanced tech companies. It's seeing a massive boom on its AI chip side, with management expecting around a 45% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years for its AI-related chips. That's a massive growth rate, and it shows the high demand for hardware to power all the AI innovations.

However, Taiwan Semi has to buy machines to fulfill this capacity, which is where ASML comes in.

ASML is the only company in the world that makes extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, which lay microscopic traces on a chip. The chip technology we enjoy today wouldn't be impossible without its machines. Furthermore, ASML's technological monopoly is protected by decades of research and billions of investment dollars, so it will be almost impossible to unseat it from its leadership position.

Both ASML and Taiwan Semi are key beneficiaries of the AI arms race but also benefit from the general proliferation of chip usage. Fortunately for investors, each stock is also priced at an attractive entry point.

Both of these prices for TSMC's and ASML's stock are reasonable, considering their market leadership positions in their respective industries. These stocks look like fantastic buys in March, and investors should use any weakness to load up on them. Thanks to the AI arms race, they should be long-term market winners.

Should you invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $736,343!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 28, 2025

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in ASML, Alphabet, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.