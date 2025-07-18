Here Are My Top 3 Fintech Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Key Points Interactive Brokers offers low-cost trading of various financial products and boasts high profit margins.

Fintech is at the exciting crossroads of technology and finance. From the rise of digital wallets and investing to innovations of blockchain-based platforms and AI-driven analytics, the fintech revolution is transforming how individuals and institutions create, manage, and increase their capital.

As consumer behaviors and technology evolve, these fintech companies leading the charge have the potential to deliver stellar returns. Here are three stocks with solid growth prospects to consider today.

Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) offers an electronic trading platform, primarily focused on serving tech-savvy investors. The company offers a variety of products on its platform, including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), event contracts, and cryptocurrencies.

What sets Interactive Brokers apart is its highly automated platform, which enables it to offer the lowest-cost trading in the industry. As a result, the company attracts tech-savvy, active investors looking to execute their trades at the best possible prices.

The company's commitment to automation is evident when you see that its senior management is mainly comprised of software engineers. This commitment, thanks to its proprietary technology, enables it to provide high-speed trade execution at low commission rates.

Thanks to its highly automated platform, Interactive Brokers boasts industry-leading margins that surpass both traditional financial and fintech companies. In 2024, its adjusted pretax profit margin was 72%. Given its cost advantage and stellar margins, Interactive Brokers is a solid growth stock for investors to consider buying today.

SoFi

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has evolved from a student loan provider into a full-service digital bank and fintech company, offering loans, investing, banking, and tools that enable other companies to create financial products. The company has made strides in recent years, expanding its deposit base from zero to $27.3 billion with its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp in 2022.

SoFi has also developed a technology platform that enables it to provide essential back-end services to other fintech companies, supporting multiple products simultaneously and transforming the fintech landscape. This segment helps SoFi diversify its revenue through its business-to-business offering and supports its product innovation and speed to market. In the first quarter of 2025, technology platform accounts reached more than 158 million, representing a 5% year-over-year increase.

SoFi has made moves to diversify its revenue and establish itself as a complete financial services company. It continues to deliver positive earnings results and sees strong demand for personal loans from its lending partners, making it another solid growth stock for investors today.

Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) provides an electronic marketplace for its global network of professional investors and traders. It offers trading on its platform across four primary asset classes: rates, credit, equities, and money markets.

Tradeweb has been at the forefront of electronic trading. The company was founded in 1996 to address inefficiencies in U.S. Treasury trading. At the time, there were issues with price transparency, and every trade had to be done manually. Tradeweb was the first to offer web-based electronic trading for institutional traders in U.S. Treasuries. The company has since expanded into a wide range of products and has invested heavily in technology and automation to stay ahead of its competitors.

Its Automated Intelligent Execution (AiEX) tool is one example of this. This technology lets clients execute a large volume of trades at high speed using pre-programmed rules, freeing up time for more complex transactions. Adoption of AiEX has significantly increased, with more than 40% of institutional trades utilizing this functionality in 2024, up from 23% in 2019.

Tradeweb continues to develop and adapt to its customers' needs, which is why it has achieved such high adoption rates and continues to capture a growing share across the different assets it offers.

Another benefit of owning Tradeweb is that it performs well amid heightened uncertainty, as volatility is linked to increased trading activity. For example, in the first quarter, a record trading volume of $164.5 trillion was achieved due to volatility across asset classes, as investors weighed the policies of the incoming Trump administration, specifically tariffs.

Given its growing market share and position across various asset classes, Tradeweb is another excellent fintech stock poised for further growth.

