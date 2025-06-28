Here Are My Top 3 Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

The energy sector can be a great spot to shop for dividend stocks. Many energy companies generate lots of cash flow, even during periods of commodity price volatility. That gives them the funds to pay lucrative dividends while investing to grow their operations.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) are my top three energy dividend stocks to buy right now. Here's what makes them such attractive income options.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Powerful income growth

Brookfield Renewable is one of the largest renewable energy producers in the world. The company has a global business spanning hydro, wind, solar, and energy storage. It sells the power it produces under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with utilities and large corporate customers, most of which link rates to inflation. As a result, Brookfield generates stable and steadily rising cash flow to support its nearly 5% yielding dividend.

The company has grown its payout at a 6% compound annual rate since 2001. It expects to increase its dividend by 5% to 9% per year in the future. Brookfield should have plenty of power to achieve dividend growth within that target range.

Inflation-linked PPAs should add 2%-3% to its funds from operations (FFO) per share each year. On top of that, Brookfield expects margin enhancement activities such as securing higher market rates as legacy PPAs expire to add another 2% to 4% to its FFO per share each year. Meanwhile, the company has a large pipeline of renewable energy projects, which should boost its FFO per share by another 4% to 6% each year. Brookfield also has the financial flexibility to make accretive acquisitions, which it anticipates will help push its FFO per-share growth rate above 10% annually.

A low-cost, cash-gushing oil company

ConocoPhillips has built one of the world's lowest-cost oil and gas producers. CEO Ryan Lance noted on the company's first-quarterearnings conference callin early May: "We have a deep, durable, and diverse portfolio. We have decades of inventory below our $40 per barrel WTI [West Texas Intermediate] cost-to-supply threshold, both in the U.S. and internationally." The company also has a disciplined capital allocation framework that Lance said is "battle-tested through the cycles." On top of that, it has an A-rated balance sheet, giving it tremendous financial flexibility.

Those factors put its dividend (which yields more than 3% right now) on a rock-solid foundation. ConocoPhillips has been growing its payout at a well-above-average rate, which it expects will continue. It aims to deliver dividend growth within the top 25% of companies in the S&P 500 in the future.

Fueling that growth is its combination of short-cycle development (U.S. shale) and long-cycle investments (Alaska and LNG). ConocoPhillips expects those long-cycle investments to fuel an incremental $6 billion in annual free cash flow by 2029, putting it on track to deliver sector-leading growth.

A passive-income juggernaut

Energy Transfer operates one of the country's largest energy midstream businesses. It transports, processes, stores, and exports various hydrocarbons. Most of its assets generate predictable fee-based cash flow (roughly 90% of its earnings).

The master limited partnership (MLP), which sends investors a Schedule K-1 Federal Tax Form each year, so investors need to be comfortable with the extra paperwork,, distributes about half its stable cash flow to investors via a payout that currently yields more than 7%. It retains the rest to fund growth projects and maintain its financial flexibility.

Energy Transfer is investing $5 billion into growth capital projects this year. Most of those projects will enter commercial service by the end of next year, fueling incremental earnings growth in 2026 and 2027. The MLP has several more expansion projects under development. It also has a long history of making accretive acquisitions. Its growth investments fuel the view that it can increase its high-yielding payout at a 3% to 5% annual rate in the coming years.

Ample fuel to pay growing dividends

Brookfield Renewable, ConocoPhillips, and Energy Transfer generate lots of cash flow. That gives them the funds to pay above-average dividends that they steadily grow. That combination of income and growth is why they're my top dividend stocks to buy in the sector.

Should you invest $1,000 in Brookfield Renewable right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Renewable, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Renewable wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $704,676!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $950,198!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 175% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, ConocoPhillips, and Energy Transfer. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.