Here Are My Top 3 Bargains in the Stock Market

The stock market is full of bargains -- the question is which ones are true bargains and which ones are companies that are being sold off for a good reason. I think three that are down a bit from all-time highs yet look like solid investment picks are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD).

These three all have solid upside and look like great bargains to buy now.

Nvidia

"Nvidia" and "bargain" are two words that aren't used in the same sentence all that often, but that's what I think the stock represents today. Nvidia makes graphics processing units (GPUs), which have become the most popular computing hardware for running and training AI models. Demand for these products isn't expected to slow down anytime soon, and with multiple projections estimating AI spending will occur through at least 2030, Nvidia still has plenty of room to run.

Despite Nvidia already being the largest company in the world, it's growing at an unbelievable pace, and management expects revenue to increase by 77% during its fiscal first quarter currently underway. That's an astounding growth rate for its size, yet the stock isn't valued at that high a premium.

Nvidia's stock trades for 21.9 times forward earnings; that's the same price the S&P 500 trades at now. A company dominating its industry in a massive technological revolution growing at over a 70% pace has no business being valued at the same price tag as the broader market, which is why I think Nvidia is an incredible value here.

Microsoft

Microsoft may not be growing at the same pace as Nvidia, but it's still posting solid results, and its approach to AI is working out. In its last quarter, Microsoft's revenue rose 17% year over year, and its cloud computing wing, Microsoft Azure, saw its revenue rise 39%. Furthermore, Microsoft owns about 27% of OpenAI, giving it a huge investment in one of the top-ranking generative AI companies.

Despite Microsoft's success, the stock trades for less than 26 times trailing earnings, tied with the lowest level we've seen since 2020.

Deals like this don't come around often for Microsoft's stock, making now the perfect time to load up on it, especially since there really isn't anything wrong with its business or future.

The Trade Desk

Last is The Trade Desk. Unlike the other two, The Trade Desk is fighting through slowing growth and some market share issues. However, it still has a strong advertising technology platform that boasts great customer retention.

During Q4, The Trade Desk's revenue rose by 14% year over year, which isn't a bad pace. However, that marks another quarter of decelerating growth, and Q1's guidance didn't help. Management guided for about 10% revenue growth next quarter, further raising questions about The Trade Desk's ability to grow.

The Trade Desk has strong leadership and a great product, and I'm certain it can right the ship and return to mid-teens growth throughout the rest of the year. However, the stock is trading like it will never grow again, and is priced at a dirt cheap 15 times forward earnings.

That is well under the market's valuation, indicating the market expects mid single-digit growth for the foreseeable future. The advertising market is growing much faster than that, and that low level of expectations can be a massive opportunity for long-term investors. I think The Trade Desk is an excellent stock to buy now, with the expectation of it rising again, alongside Microsoft and Nvidia.

