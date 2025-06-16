Here Are My Top 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

With the market just starting to get back into positive territory for the year, and many companies dealing with macroeconomic and policy impacts, can you find growth stocks to buy?

The answer is an emphatic yes. You only have to take a look at what billionaire investors like Warren Buffett are doing to see that there are great stocks to buy today whatever your investing strategy. You have to be in it to win it, and since no one knows where the market is going next, you should continue to invest for your long-term goals.

Most individual portfolios should have a mix of growth stocks and value stocks in addition to other categories and be diversified across size and industry. If you have a longer investing time frame, you might weigh your portfolio more toward growth stocks. If you're looking for a pair of excellent growth stocks, Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are two great choices.

1. Nu: No more Buffett, but tons of opportunity

Nu is an all-digital bank servicing Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It's growing rapidly across metrics, from members to revenue to profits to assets under management.

It started as a platform to offer financial services to Brazil's underbanked population, which faces high barriers to entry in the traditional banking system. But it has quickly caught on among all demographics for its easy-to-use and tech-strong app, and it counts 59% of Brazil's adult population as members.

The Brazil market is already quite robust, but Nu is still growing at strong rates, adding a million new members monthly in recent quarters. It's growing even faster in Mexico and Colombia, where it's still a minor player but has outsized opportunities. It added 4.3 million members in total in the 2025 first quarter, or 19 million since last year, a 19% increase for a total of 118.6 million.

Nu has a strategy of upselling and cross-selling new products from its diverse assortment, and combined with new members, it's enjoying high growth. Revenue increased 40% year over year in the first quarter. It's also a low-cost operator, with no physical branches, a model that lends itself to high profitability. The interest-earnings portfolio increased 62% in the first quarter, and the net interest income also adds to strong profits. Net income totaled $557 million in the quarter, a 74% increase over last year (currency neutral).

Nu stock fell earlier this year after the news that Berkshire Hathaway sold out of it. But as a tech-focused growth stock, it was never the typical Buffett pick. It's been soaring the past few weeks since it doesn't have much exposure to U.S. tariffs, and it continues to deliver strong results.

Management has made reference to becoming a global company, and it's just getting started. Between new markets, new products, and new members, Nu has fantastic long-term opportunities.

2. SoFi: The bank of the future

SoFi is actually very similar to Nu, but it's based in the U.S. It's fairly small today compared to the bigger U.S. banks, and it comes in at No. 60 on the list of largest U.S. banks. But it's growing much faster than most of its peers, and it envisions rising to become one of the top 10 banks in the country.

It's adding members at a fast clip, with a record 800,000 new additions in the first quarter, a 34% increase year over year. Like Nu, it grows by attracting new members and upselling and cross-selling. It started as a loan company targeting students and young professionals, and this core, upwardly mobile segment is the key to unlocking major growth opportunities.

This is a financially stable group that is getting its feet wet in finance, and they're drawn toward SoFi's digital channels and easy-to-use interface. Ninety percent of SoFi's deposits come from direct deposit, indicating a steady revenue stream from a solid consumer base.

Although SoFi has its roots in lending, it has successfully pivoted to offer a complete financial services platform, and it's benefiting from that shift in multiple ways. It takes the pressure off the lending segment to perform, and that was an issue last year as defaults were rising with higher interest rates. The expanded effort boosts the cross-selling strategy, leading to higher engagement and sales.

The financial services segment is generating high growth, with a 101% increase in sales year over year in the first quarter, and it's a low-cost, fee-based business that is also boosting the bottom line. Contribution margin for the financial services segment increased 299% over last year in the first quarter.

Altogether, SoFi has a booming business. Adjusted net revenue growth accelerated to 33% year over year in the first quarter, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, up from $0.02 last year. SoFi has an incredible future ahead, and smart investors should consider buying shares now.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Nu Holdings and SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

