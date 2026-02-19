Here Are My Top 2 Financial Stocks to Buy Now

Key Points

Nu Holdings and SoFi Technologies are two of the fastest-growing fintechs in the world.

Nu Holdings is dominating Latin America and has over 100 million active users.

SoFi Technologies is seeing nice profit leverage with greater scale.

Two of the most important qualities of a winning investment are growth and market share gains. This is one of the key philosophies of investing legend Peter Lynch. In the consumer finance space, the last decade has been marked by disruption. The next should prove the same, if not more so, as mobile and technology-enhanced financial tools proliferate worldwide.

Two stocks taking advantage of this trend are Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). Here's why these are my two top financial stocks to buy right now.

Latin American fintech boom

No financial technology company has grown its user numbers faster than Nu Holdings, parent of Nu Bank. At the end of third-quarter 2025, it had 106 million active customers, up from just 3 million in 2017.

The Latin American financial giant has convinced customers to switch to its personal banking platform in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico because it simply treats them better than the legacy banks. It has an easy-to-use mobile application, less predatory lending, and free debit cards for customers.

Financial performance has followed this user growth. Revenue is up close to 2,000% over the last five years, hitting nearly $13 billion over the last 12 months. Net income was $2.5 billion, even as management continues to invest in marketing and product development to drive growth.

Today, Nu Holdings trades at a premium price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) for a bank, at 32.6 over the last 12 months. However, with more growth and operating leverage over the next few years, the business's P/E should decline quickly, making it a buy at today's price.

Buy this disrupter on the dip?

SoFi stock has fallen 39% from its highs after reporting earnings at the end of January. The stock had run up a ton in recent years and is now beginning to come back down to earth.

In the actual financial performance of the online consumer bank, SoFi continues to impress. Adjusted revenue grew 37% year over year to $1 billion last quarter, with pre-tax income more than doubling to $526 million in 2025 compared to 2024. Members and customers keep coming to SoFi, which will drive even further growth to the platform. Members grew by 1 million quarter over quarter to 13.6 million in fourth-quarter 2025.

Like Nu Holdings, SoFi trades at a premium P/E ratio of 52. However, given how quickly customers are joining SoFi, it should begin to see a declining P/E ratio as revenue grows and operating leverage increases.

Buy both Nu Holdings and SoFi stock, hold for the next 10 years, and watch the gains pile up in your portfolio.

