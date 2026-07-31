Here Are My 4 Favorite Stocks to Buy in the Market

Key Points

Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor will benefit from years of AI spending.

Nebius is expected to grow rapidly over the next two years.

Micron is thriving on the memory chip shortage.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

The stock market is full of excellent investment opportunities, and there is no shortage of them right now. I think investors must stay ready to buy at all times, as the market is always offering a deal in one area or another.

Right now, there is some skepticism about the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, and many of the best stocks are on sale. I've got four that look like perfect stocks to buy right now. Let's look at each of them in turn.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may seem like an odd stock to include, since it's the largest company in the world, but I think it deserves to be valued far higher than it is. Nvidia is an absolute powerhouse and shows few signs of its dominance waning. It's producing incredible growth, and since it noted that AI hyperscaler data center spending will top $1 trillion next year, it could have a bright future.

Nvidia is priced pretty cheaply at just 21.9 times forward earnings. None of 2027's growth has been priced into the stock either, and it trades for just 15 times next year's earnings.

That's a rock-bottom price for a company primed to cash in on soaring AI investments, making Nvidia a no-brainer buy.

2. Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is also a popular AI stock pick, as its chip foundry services are used by nearly every major company that needs chips manufactured. This places it in a unique position to benefit from the AI build-out and to provide it with unparalleled insight into what future demand could look like. During TSMC's Q2 conference call, CEO C.C. Wei stated that he believes chip demand will be elevated through at least 2029 or 2030, meaning there are several years' worth of strong growth left.

With Taiwan Semiconductor trading at 23.8 times forward earnings, it's also a great stock to scoop up now.

3. Nebius

Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) was an incredible performer during the first half of the year, but took a step back after its future was questioned thanks to Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) potential spending cuts. However, I don't think that's a good reason for the stock to be down, as the neocloud provider could easily sell that computing capacity to another client.

Nebius is seeing huge demand for its computing resources, and Wall Street analysts estimate 540% revenue growth in 2026 and an additional 238% growth next year. You'll be hard-pressed to find another stock growing as quickly as Nebius, and I think it's one of the best AI stocks to buy right now if you're looking for ultimate upside.

4. Micron

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is last up, and the stock has become a great value as investors have taken profits. At the end of June, Micron's stock had more than quadrupled, so it was only logical for investors to take some profits off the table. The stock is now down around 25% from its all-time high, and looks like a perfect stock to scoop up.

There is still a major bottleneck in the memory chip market which Micron participates in. With this shortage not expected to be resolved anytime soon, Micron will benefit from rising prices over the next few years, leading to further revenue growth.

While the memory chip shortage won't last forever, Micron's management team believes it will last beyond 2027. That is more than enough time for Micron to deliver incredible results and the market to send it higher as a result. That opens up a great investment opportunity right now, and I think it's a top stock to buy.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Meta Platforms, Nebius Group, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.