Here Are My 2 Favorite Index Funds in October

Index funds are great tools for long-term investors. A single ticker can add instant diversification to dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of stocks. It can also pinpoint a specific target sector or industry. The two strategies are equally valid and many portfolios have elements of both approaches.

Two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stand out as especially strong investment ideas in early October 2024. One is a shining example of broad diversification while the other pinpoints a unique investment opportunity in the semiconductors industry. Let's take a closer look at these top-notch ideas.

Broad diversification with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

It's rarely a bad time to buy shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) index fund. The fund is hovering just below the all-time high it reached about a week ago, and its prospects for strong long-term returns are are bright as ever.

I'll admit that this isn't the best of all possible times to go all-in on this Vanguard fund, or on stocks in general. The underlying S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index is not only rising to record highs, but its components are also trading at a relatively lofty valuation of 28 times earnings or 26 times free cash flows right now. Value investors tend to be more interested when this diverse market index's P/E ratio sits in the lower 20s. That was the case in the inflation-haunted market of 2022 but the artificial intelligence (AI) boom has driven that ratio closer to 30 today.

That's alright. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is still open for business, especially if you prefer a methodic investing approach such as dollar-cost averaging. Start grabbing index fund shares today and come back for more in a month (or six months, or a year -- whatever your budgeting rhythm might allow). Automating the process makes it easier to stay disciplined. You'll buy fewer shares when prices are high and more when stocks are cheap, smoothing out the market volatility in the long run.

And there's no better time to start a dollar-cost averaging investment strategy with this popular Vanguard ETF than today. Sticking with the program will help you build wealth over time, even if the first purchase wasn't made at an optimal price point. Time in the market is much more important than timing the market.

Sector-specific opportunities in the iShares Semiconductor ETF

If you're more interested in a targeted opportunity, it's hard to beat the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX).

This index fund used to track the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (NASDAQINDEX: SOX), but switched to the competing NYSE Semiconductor Index three years ago. The two stock lists focus on stocks in the business of semiconductor design, manufacturing, and supporting services with a great deal of overlap. Either way, the ETF gives you exposure to the semiconductor sector with a heavy weight on industry leaders such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN).

This industry has been hot for a couple of years, driven by the generative AI boom that started with ChatGPT's release in November 2022. But the industry ran into some fresh challenges a few months ago and has underperformed the broader stock market in recent months:

I think it's pretty clear that microchips will continue to be in high demand for the foreseeable future. Hence, the weak index performance has created a buying opportunity, as several of the fund's most overheated components cooled down over the summer. Picking up a couple of iShares Semiconductor ETF shares lets you take advantage of the short-term softness without picking specific winners and losers in the chip sector.

Pick your favorite and take action today

In conclusion, these two ETFs offer distinct and complementary investment strategies. The Vanguard S&P 500 fund gives you broad diversification across the S&P 500, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF targets the high-growth semiconductor industry at an opportune moment in time.

One or the other might be just what your portfolio needs today. It's completely fine if you end up grabbing both, too. I won't judge.

Anders Bylund has positions in Nvidia and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Texas Instruments, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and iShares Trust-iShares Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.