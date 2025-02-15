Here Are My 10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2025

The S&P 500 is sitting just below a record high, and plenty of stocks still look rather expensive. However, there are also some attractive opportunities, and in this video, I share my top 10 stocks to buy in 2025.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 13, 2025. The video was published on Feb. 15, 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $850,946!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Ally is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matt Frankel has positions in Ally Financial, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Capital One Financial, Digital Realty Trust, Dream Finders Homes, General Motors, Kinsale Capital Group, Markel Group, MercadoLibre, PayPal, Prologis, Starbucks, and Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and has the following options: short February 2025 $110 puts on Prologis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Digital Realty Trust, Dream Finders Homes, Kinsale Capital Group, Markel Group, MercadoLibre, PayPal, Prologis, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $90 calls on Prologis, long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal, and short March 2025 $85 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.