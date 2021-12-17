Here are Key Considerations for Hiring and Retaining Advisors

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion approaches are key parts of finding new financial advisor talent in today's world. Comments at the CFP Board by Akeiva Ellis stressed that firms evaluate their DEI policies and procedures, and more importantly the culture if they want to hire and retain employees. Executives at T. Rowe Price have emphasized plans for advancement within the company as a strategy to retain employees. Specific step by step paths that allow them to know their metrics and execute are the best way to retain and attract talent. Finally, underserved groups don’t often have the same access to the personal feedback that allows them to flourish so specific habits surrounding performance are critical for keeping diverse talent.

FINSUM: DEI is becoming a critical part of recruitment and retention, and an edge up could provide the strongest advisors in the market.

