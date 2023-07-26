Here Are Grant Cardone’s 10 Rules for Massive Money Success

Grant Cardone knows a thing or two about achieving massive success. “The 10X Rule” author is the CEO of Cardone Capital, the owner and operator of several other privately held companies and a real estate investor with a portfolio of multifamily properties valued at over $4 billion.

Cardone is passionate about helping others achieve financial freedom, sharing what he’s learned through his books, seminars and YouTube channel. In a recent here’s a look at what they are.

1. Commitment

Cardone said that you will need “insane commitment” to achieve massive success, along with “a ‘why’ so strong you cannot live without it.”

2. Show Up

There will be days when you feel unmotivated, but it’s important to push through and do the work anyway.

“You’ve got to show up,” Cardone said. “You’ve got to show up when you’re sick, you’ve got to show up when you’re angry, you’ve got to show up when there’s no shot of getting anything.”

3. Work Your Ass Off

“In the beginning, it will be 100-hour weeks, and you’ll have to do 10,000 of those to get massive success,” Cardone said.

4. Sacrifice

You have to be willing to sacrifice and “pay the price” to achieve your big goals, Cardone said.

“There’s no showing off in the beginning,” he said. “It’s all suffer and sacrifice.”

5. Consistency

“It’s every day, every week, every month, no matter what,” Cardone said.

6. Self-Confidence

If you don’t believe in yourself, you’ll hold yourself back from reaching success.

“You’ve got to believe in yourself, even when you have no reason to believe in yourself,” Cardone said.

7. Discipline

Cardone attributes discipline to his own success.

“This is the most valuable characteristic I have today – my vitamin D, discipline,” he said.

8. Responsibility

Cardone said to take “responsibility for everything, everyone and every outcome, even when it wasn’t your fault.”

9. Be Willing To Outgrow Everyone

As you begin to achieve real success, you may find that you’ve outgrown the people around you — and that’s OK.

“Be willing to outgrow everyone, even the people you love and grew up with,” Cardone said.

10. Never Quit

“No matter what, never quit,” Cardone said. “When you refuse to quit, you will not fail.”

