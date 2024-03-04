Here Are Four Small-Cap Stocks in Honor of World Cancer Day

Feb. 4 was World Cancer Day, so this month is a great time to look at the stocks of some companies that are working on treatments for different types of cancer.

Unfortunately, cancer is one area of health with rapidly growing demand. Worldwide, there were about 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths in 2022, according to the World Health Organization. About one in five people globally develop cancer in their lifetime.

In the U.S., the American Cancer Society reports that 2024 is the first year the U.S. is expected to see over 2 million new cancer cases. However, the good news is that the organization is also seeing lower overall cancer death rates, so it seems that many of the companies that are developing cancer treatments could be making a difference.

Now without further ado, here are four publicly traded companies that are working on treatments for various types of cancer.

Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) is a clinical-stage biotech company working on cancers with the greatest need for new treatment options. The company's lead candidate is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor it's evaluating in combination with the standard of care. PLK1 is an enzyme that's been found to be over-expressed in many types of cancer. Onvansertib is designed to increase the efficacy of the standard-of-care treatment.

The drug candidate is in Phase 2 and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for metastatic colorectal cancer, which is now the leading cause of death in men younger than 50 and the second-leading cause of death in women under 50. Onvansertib is also in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, small-cell lung cancer, and triple-negative breast cancer.

Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working on novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for different types of cancer. ADCs are designed to target and kill tumor cells without damaging healthy cells.

So far, Mersana has developed two ADC platforms that have begun to generate a pipeline of product candidates to target a range of cancers. Currently, it has two candidates, XMT-1660 and XMT-2056, in the dose-escalation phase for multiple solid tumors and two others, XMT-2068 and XMT-2175, in the preclinical stage for undisclosed cancer types.

Mersana also has collaborations with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Merck (MRK) for its two ADC platforms.

Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (VSTM) is working on treatments for cancers driven by mutations in the RAS family of genes, which includes the KRAS, NRAS and HRAS genes. Nearly 30% of cancer cases in humans are related to mutations in one or more of these genes, making this gene family the most frequently mutated in human cancers. Additionally, patients with these mutations tend to have worse outcomes with more significant impacts on their lives.

Verastem's lead candidates are avutometinib and defactinib. Avutometinib is designed to block the RAS pathway, potentially creating a more durable and complete anti-tumor response. Meanwhile, defactinib is a FAK inhibitor.

FAK is a protein enzyme that regulates cell signaling inside the tumor microenvironment, so it plays major roles in the development and progression of various tumors. FAK is often activated or over-expressed in more advanced cancer cases and has been found to promote cancer progression and metastasis.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) is a commercial-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company working on novel antibody-based treatments for cancer. Notably, the company was added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index in December.

Y-mAbs is currently focusing on specifically targeted antibody immunotherapies for challenging and rare relapsing, recurrent cancers, especially in children. So far, the company has one drug currently available to patients.

Danyelza is the first FDA-approved treatment for relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow following a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy. Neuroblastoma is the most common form of childhood cancer found in infants under the age of one.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics is also focusing on treatments for other types of cancer found in children and for a rare, late-stage complication that follows many types of cancer, including neuroblastoma.

Investing in cancer-related small-cap stocks

Of course, many larger pharmaceutical companies are also working on treatments for various types of cancer, but it's always easy to find information on those. Additionally, small-cap stocks can offer attractive returns compared to large caps, although the possibility of robust returns also comes with significant risk.

Thus, investors are always advised to do their own due diligence before buying any stock.

