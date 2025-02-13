Here Are the Federal Income Tax Brackets for This Year

Americans’ tax refunds — and, for that matter, tax bills — this filing season are based on seven tax brackets that determine where their top tax rate falls.

Tax brackets dictate how much you’ll pay on each part of your taxable income for the year. They’re not set in stone: Each year, the IRS adjusts the thresholds for its brackets based on an inflation index. These adjustments mean Americans don’t end up having to pay higher tax rates simply because their wages have grown along with rising prices.

The IRS also makes inflation adjustments to the standard deduction, which is a set amount of income that you don’t need to pay federal taxes on. Most taxpayers take the standard deduction, though there’s a fairly small camp of people who itemize.

Here’s what you need to know for this year and next.

Tax brackets for 2024

It’s important to remember that because the U.S. has a graduated-rate structure, your top rate isn’t the percentage you pay for all your income. You only pay that top rate for the amount of taxable income you make above the bracket threshold.

For 2024, the lowest tax rate, 10%, applies to your first $11,600 of taxable income if you’re a single filer. At the top end of the brackets, single filers owe the max rate of 37% for taxable income over $609,350 in 2024.

The standard deduction is $14,600 for single filers and $29,200 for married couples filing jointly.

tax rate single filers married filing jointly 10% $0 to $11,600 $0 to $23,200 12% $11,600 to $47,150 $23,200 to $94,300 22% $47,150 to $100,525 $94,300 to $201,050 24% $100,525 to $191,950 $201,050 to $383,900 32% $191,950 to $243,725 $383,900 to $487,450 35% $243,725 to $609,350 $487,450 to $731,200 37% $609,350 and up $731,200 and up Source: IRS.

Tax brackets for 2025

At the start of this year, you may have noticed that your paycheck got a bit larger as a result of the IRS’s inflation adjustments for 2025 (those are the taxes you’ll file next spring). While the tax rates themselves are identical for 2024 and 2025, the IRS increased the income thresholds that determine your bracket by about 2.8% for 2025.

The IRS also raised the standard deduction for 2025, increasing it to $15,000 for single filers and $30,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Basically: If your income doesn’t change between 2024 and 2025 — and assuming all else stays the same — your 2025 tax bill should come out lower due to the changes, or your refund should be larger. It’s also possible you’ll move into a lower bracket if you were just above a cutoff.

TAX RATE SINGLE FILERS MARRIED FILING JOINTLY 10% $0 to $11,925 $0 to $23,850 12% $11,925 to $48,475 $23,850 to $96,950 22% $48,475 to $103,350 $96,950 to $206,700 24% $103,350 to $197,300 $206,700 to $394,600 32% $197,300 to $250,525 $394,600 to $501,050 35% $250,525 to $626,350 $501,050 to $751,600 37% $626,350 and up $751,600 and up

More details regarding the tax bracket adjustments are available on the IRS website.

