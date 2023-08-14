Here Are Cathie Wood's 4 Favorite Warren Buffett Stocks -- and 1 Is an Absolute No-Brainer Buy Right Now

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds own nearly 130 stocks. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns over 50 stocks. There is very little overlap between the two portfolios.

However, Wood does appear to share the same mindset as Buffett in a handful of cases. Here are her four favorite Buffett stocks -- and one is an absolute no-brainer buy right now.

1. Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) operates one of the largest digital banking platforms in the world. It started out in Brazil in 2013 and has since expanded into Colombia and Mexico.

It's not surprising that Wood included Nu in the portfolio of her Ark Fintech Innovation ETF. Her Ark Next Generation Internet ETF also owns shares of the fintech stock.

However, Buffett's stake in Nu is somewhat unexpected. The legendary investor typically avoids stocks with such a lofty valuation as the Latin American stock has. It seems likely that one of Berkshire's two investment managers -- Todd Combs or Ted Weschler -- made the call to buy Nu.

2. BYD

BYD (OTC: BYDD.F) (OTC: BYDDY) is a Chinese manufacturing conglomerate. Its businesses include electronics, rail transportation, and renewable energy. But the main attraction for Wood and Buffett is BYD's electric vehicle (EV) operations.

Wood has been a longtime vocal supporter of electric vehicles. BYD is one of several EV stocks in her Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF's portfolio.

Berkshire Hathaway owns 9% of BYD and had an even larger stake in the past. Charlie Munger brought the Chinese EV maker to Buffett's attention years ago.

3. General Motors

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is one of the "big three" U.S. automakers. In every year since 1931 except for one, GM sold the most vehicles in the U.S.

Why does Wood like GM? The company is cranking up EV production and investing heavily in self-driving car technology. As a result, the stock is owned by the Ark Autonomous Technology Robotics ETF.

Buffett might have had the same considerations in mind when he added GM to Berkshire's portfolio. However, I suspect valuation was his top factor. The stock remains dirt cheap with shares trading at only 4.8 times expected earnings.

4. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reigns as the leader in two huge markets. It's best known as a giant in e-commerce. The company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) also claims the largest market share in cloud services.

You might think that Amazon would be a good pick for several of Wood's ETFs. However, only one of them has a position in Amazon: Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF. It invested in Amazon because of the company's plans to deploy a satellite network that provides internet access.

Buffett didn't personally make the decision for Berkshire to buy shares of Amazon several years ago. However, he called himself an "idiot" for not buying the stock sooner.

The no-brainer buy

I think that one of Wood's favorite Buffett stocks is an absolute no-brainer buy right now -- Amazon. There are other investors who are extremely bullish about the stock as well. For example, Redburn analyst Alex Haiss believes that Amazon could soar another 65%.

What's behind such enthusiasm about Amazon? Most importantly, the company's AWS cloud unit should have a massive growth runway. The explosion of interest in generative AI is likely to drive significant demand for AWS' cloud services.

I also expect Amazon's profits and free cash flow to increase significantly over the next few years. The company is arguably more highly focused on its bottom line than it has ever been. Amazon has streamlined its operations and reduced staff. Faster growth for AWS should also help boost profitability because of its higher profit margins.

Wood seems to like Nu, BYD, and GM better than Amazon. At least, her Ark Invest ETFs own larger stakes in the three other stocks. However, I suspect that Amazon could be the Buffett stock that she loves the most over the long run.

