Here Are Bitcoin's 5 Biggest Risks That Investors Can't Ignore

Key Points

Even one of the best-performing assets has convincing bear arguments that investors must know.

Regulatory threats, like heavy government taxation, are a persistent threat if Bitcoin really challenges the current monetary system.

Bitcoin's cryptographic setup might be vulnerable if there are rapid advancements in quantum computing.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Investing in new technologies, like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), introduces a huge amount of risk and uncertainty. But betting on this cryptocurrency has clearly worked out well, with the price up an unbelievable 21,810% in the past 10 years (as of Jan. 26).

It's still a smart idea to understand the bear case. If you're a current or prospective Bitcoin "HODLer," here are the five biggest risks you can't afford to ignore. Even after knowing them, I remain bullish on the digital asset.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Regulatory

While this risk seems mitigated since the U.S. is fully embracing Bitcoin, stringent government actions, like heavily taxing Bitcoin transactions, can make it less appealing of an asset to own. And regulators, who support traditional banking entities, could make it difficult for crypto-only exchanges and financial institutions to obtain certain licenses to operate, for instance.

In the future, new politicians who have an objection to Bitcoin and view it as a tool for criminal activity might start passing laws making it illegal to own.

2. Environmental

Bitcoin's energy use is always a hot topic, given that mining transactions require huge amounts of electricity. While there are arguments that this proof-of-work system is actually necessary to maintain the network's security and that it promotes investments in clean energy infrastructure, Bitcoin is an easy target for those who support a move away from the use of fossil fuels.

3.Technological

Quantum computing (QC) has been a more pressing concern recently. If there were powerful enough QC capabilities, it could be easy to obtain Bitcoin holders' private keys from their public keys. This would undermine any trust the network has.

It's up to the Bitcoin community to be ahead of the curve and figure out solutions that can protect the blockchain's security should QC evolve rapidly.

4. Economic

The allure of owning Bitcoin is that it's an extremely scarce asset, since it has a hard cap of 21 million units. This makes it an attractive store of value, in theory, whose price should go up as more demand comes on board.

However, this narrative could shift unpredictably. The fact that gold has risen by 50% in the past 12 months, while Bitcoin's price is down 17% during that same time, shows that the latter might still be viewed as too risky for traditional investment portfolios.

5. Sociocultural

The final risk is that people simply just don't care for the advantages Bitcoin provides. Bitcoin transactions are final, unlike credit card payments that can be charged back. Bitcoin self-custody requires overcoming a technical learning curve, something that might not be for everyone.

Bitcoin exists as a solution to the marriage between money and state, as it separates the two. If citizens in countries around the world once again start to believe that governments and central bankers are doing what's in the best interest of the people, then it takes a shot at Bitcoin's most important supporting argument.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.