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Here Are Billionaire Steven Cohen's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings

March 13, 2026 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by Matt Frankel for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Steven Cohen isn't exactly the most headline-grabbing billionaire investor, but he runs one of the most notable hedge funds. Point72 Asset Management has an equity portfolio worth more than $86 billion that is filled with thousands of stock positions, as well as several ETFs and option positions.

Cohen maintains a fairly diversified and active portfolio. No single stock investment accounts for more than 2.2% of Point72's assets, and the fund has more than 3,800 holdings altogether.

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Computing equipment on racks.

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Having said that, here are the five largest stock investments in Cohen's portfolio as of the latest quarter:

Company (Symbol)

Market Value (Approximate)

% of Portfolio

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)

$1.87 billion

2.15%

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM)

$1.41 billion

1.63%

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN)

$1.21 billion

1.40%

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)

$1.01 billion

1.16%

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET)

$1.00 billion

1.14%

Data source: Point72 13-F Filings.

It's also worth noting that this is just the list of Point72's top individual stock holdings. The fund also has extensive ETF holdings. For example, if we included ETFs, the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, would be among the top five holdings as well.

Although Cohen's portfolio isn't concentrated in terms of the number of positions or the weight given to any individual stock, it's fair to say that it's concentrated in terms of the technology sector -- specifically when it comes to AI infrastructure. Among the top five, Nvidia and Taiwan Semi are plays on AI chips, Amazon and Microsoft are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in AI data centers and other infrastructure, and networking giant Arista is a major data center beneficiary.

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Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Arista Networks, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

MSFT
TSM
AMZN
NVDA
QQQ
ANET

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