Here Are Billionaire Steven Cohen's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings

Key Points

Billionaire Steven Cohen's Point72 hedge fund owns nearly 4,000 different stocks.

The portfolio's largest positions are AI infrastructure stocks.

Cohen also has some index funds among the hedge fund's largest holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Steven Cohen isn't exactly the most headline-grabbing billionaire investor, but he runs one of the most notable hedge funds. Point72 Asset Management has an equity portfolio worth more than $86 billion that is filled with thousands of stock positions, as well as several ETFs and option positions.

Cohen maintains a fairly diversified and active portfolio. No single stock investment accounts for more than 2.2% of Point72's assets, and the fund has more than 3,800 holdings altogether.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Having said that, here are the five largest stock investments in Cohen's portfolio as of the latest quarter:

It's also worth noting that this is just the list of Point72's top individual stock holdings. The fund also has extensive ETF holdings. For example, if we included ETFs, the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, would be among the top five holdings as well.

Although Cohen's portfolio isn't concentrated in terms of the number of positions or the weight given to any individual stock, it's fair to say that it's concentrated in terms of the technology sector -- specifically when it comes to AI infrastructure. Among the top five, Nvidia and Taiwan Semi are plays on AI chips, Amazon and Microsoft are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in AI data centers and other infrastructure, and networking giant Arista is a major data center beneficiary.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 933%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 13, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Arista Networks, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.