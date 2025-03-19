Here Are Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings

Stanley Druckenmiller, whose net worth is around $6.9 billion, made most of his fortune as a hedge fund manager, and became a well-known name on Wall Street while working for George Soros until 2000.

His investment firm, Duquesne Family Office, is one of the more closely watched family offices, with over $3.7 billion in assets under management. Given its track record of success, it has become carefully followed by some investors looking for inspiration.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The firm currently has a stake in 78 companies, with the top five holdings accounting for over 38%. Below are those key holdings and how much of the portfolio each makes up:

One noticeable change in the list of top holdings was that Teva Pharmaceutical replaced Seagate Technology in the top five as the firm sold off shares in the latter.

The success of the Duquesne Family Office's top holdings

It has been a good run for the firm's top five holdings since the start of 2024: Each noticeably outperformed the stock market's three main indexes: the S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The firm's top holdings are companies in the healthcare, technology, industrial, and consumer discretionary sectors, which makes sense considering those are, for the most part, the portfolio's most-represented sectors (industrials being the exception).

It will be interesting to see what moves the firm makes this year, as the broader stock market has stumbled thus far in 2025. Duquesne is no stranger to changing its holdings -- its portfolio averages a 45% turnover rate -- so you can bet Druckenmiller will act to take advantage of potential market opportunities.

Should you invest $1,000 in Natera right now?

Before you buy stock in Natera, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Natera wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $732,610!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2025

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coherent and Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.