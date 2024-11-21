Here Are Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings

The latest 13F filings are hot off the press, which means the quarterly chance to see what moves the top investors have made. One of the most widely followed is Stanley Druckenmiller, who ran Duquesne Capital Management for nearly 30 years with an impeccable track record of generating an average annual return of 30%.

These days, Druckenmiller invests through his Duquesne Family Office, but you can still track his moves through his quarterly filings. Let's look at his top five holdings as of the end of the third quarter.

1. Natera (15.34% of his portfolio)

Druckenmiller's biggest buy in the quarter was Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA), in which he nearly doubled his stake, adding 1.59 million shares of the healthcare diagnostics company, known for a pre-natal diagnostic called Panorama that screens for fetal abnormalities.

2. Coupang (9.7%)

Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) has been a top holding of Druckenmiller's since he began buying the stock in 2021. In the third quarter, he added 724,952 shares to his holdings to bring his total ownership of the South Korean e-commerce company to 11.7 million shares, or $287.1 million.

3. Coherent (9%)

Coherent (NYSE: COHR) is known for exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) through advanced optics products and lasers, and its transceivers are used for AI and machine learning. Druckenmiller actually sold 611,010 shares of Coherent in the quarter after a strong run this year, but he still finished with 2.98 million shares, or $264.8 million worth of the stock.

4. Woodward (6.2%)

Duquesne added 103,485 shares of Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) in the quarter to bring its total share count to 1.06 million, or $181.4 million. Woodward makes aerospace and industrial parts and is helping its customers transition to renewable energy.

5. Seagate Technology (6.1%)

Druckenmiller also trimmed his stake in Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), a maker of computer hardware like solid-state drives. Duquesne finished the third quarter with 1.64 million shares of Seagate, or $179.7 million worth.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coherent and Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.