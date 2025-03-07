Here Are Billionaire Philippe Laffont's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings

Individual investors love following the moves of billionaire investors. What better way could there be to get investing inspiration? You should make sure to keep it at inspiration, though.

Billionaire hedge fund managers have different goals than the average individual investor, and while it could be edifying to see how they trade, keep in mind that your portfolio should reflect your own circumstances.

With that in mind, let's consider billionaire manager Philippe Laffont, who runs Coatue Management, and see what are his five biggest holdings today.

High tech, high gains

Coatue has a tech-heavy portfolio, with the following five as its largest positions:

Amazon : 7.9%

: 7.9% Meta Platforms : 7.3%

: 7.3% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : 6.6%

: 6.6% Microsoft : 5%

: 5% Constellation Energy: 5%

Only three of the five stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, but the ones that have are beating it by a wide margin.

Not only are these stocks tech-focused, but they're also artificial intelligence-focused. Constellation Energy, for example, is as its name implies, an energy stock. Many energy stocks have seen wild gains recently because their products are needed to power the data centers that power generative AI.

Coatue has 68 stocks, which is more than the typical individual investor. Most individual investors would want to limit their exposure to AI and make sure they have a balanced portfolio with many different categories.

If you're looking for an AI stock, these powerhouse companies could be candidates. But they're also predominantly large, well-established brands, which offer something different than a young growth stock. If you're a growth-oriented investor, you might want to choose some younger stocks to get exposure to AI.

