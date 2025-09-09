Here Are Billionaire Ken Griffin's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings

Key Points
Ken Griffin founded the hedge fund firm Citadel.
Changes to the fund's holdings are made public via its quarterly 13F filings.
You might find some candidates to add to your own portfolio in Citadel's.
Why might you be interested in billionaire Ken Griffin's biggest stock holdings? Well, you might assume that as a billionaire, he'd know something about building wealth. And you'd be right. He's the founder, CEO, and co-chief investment officer of Citadel, one of the 10 biggest hedge funds in the world, with a portfolio valued at around $68 billion.
Here are Citadel's top five stock holdings, as of its second-quarter 13F filing, excluding options such as puts and calls. Each represents less than 1% of the Citadel portfolio.
- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA): The semiconductor company has been a market darling in recent years, thanks to its extraordinary success in the artificial intelligence processor market. In Q2, Citadel bought 6.5 million more shares of the stock, reflecting confidence in it.
- Hess: Hess was acquired by Chevron in July (after Q2 ended) in an all-stock deal. But Chevron also seems like a fine stock to own due to the oil and natural gas company's robust cash flow, growth prospects, and its solid dividend, which at recent prices yielded 4.4%.
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN): Few people will scratch their heads at someone owning shares of this e-commerce and cloud computing giant, which has lots of room to grow. Citadel added 3.3 million shares to its position last quarter, more than doubling its stake in the company.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW): Edwards Lifesciences is less well-known. It was spun off from Baxter International in 2000 and is focused on medical devices, particularly for the heart. Citadel recently owned about 2% of the company, but shed nearly 5% of its position in it last quarter.
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM): This financial services titan is another solid dividend payer, and the stock yields 1.9%. Some see the stock as slightly overvalued, but Citadel added to its stake in the last quarter.
Just because a hedge fund owns these stocks doesn't mean you should buy them -- unless, after you dig deeper into them, you are confident in their futures. After all, every investor and hedge fund has their own time horizon, risk tolerance, and goals.
*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025
JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Selena Maranjian has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Chevron, Edwards Lifesciences, JPMorgan Chase, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
