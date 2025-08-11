Here Are Billionaire Ken Griffin's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings

Key Points Citadel's incredibly successful hedge fund performance has helped make CEO Ken Griffin a billionaire.

Investors can get a look at Citadel's moves each quarter with the company's 13F filing.

Citadel held more than 14,300 stock positions as of its last update, but a handful of stocks account for a relatively large share of the portfolio.

Ken Griffin has the distinction of being one of history's most successful investors. The billionaire founded and leads Citadel Advisors -- the most profitable hedge fund of all time.

While not all of Griffin and Citadel's trades are immediately made public, disclosure requirements from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) mean that the hedge fund's holdings are disclosed quarterly through 13F filings. Read on for a look at Citadel's five largest stock holdings.

The top five

Citadel's technology- and analytics-focused approach to portfolio construction and history of market-crushing performance make the hedge fund's holdings a point of interest for many investors. These are the fund's five biggest stock positions as of the company's most recent public disclosure:

Notably, Hess had been Citadel's second-largest position and accounted for roughly 1.3% of the fund's stock holdings as of the company's last 13F filing, but the energy company was acquired by Chevron in July in a $55 billion all-stock deal. If Griffin and Citadel opt to hold on to the Chevron stock received through the buyout, the fund could show a new top-five holding with its next 13F filing.

