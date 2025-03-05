Here Are Billionaire Bill Ackman's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings

Bill Ackman is the manager of the large and highly successful Pershing Square hedge fund. Unlike some other famous investment managers, Ackman maintains a concentrated portfolio of just nine different companies.

I won't keep you in suspense. Here are Ackman's five largest stock holdings, ranked by market value, based on the latest available SEC filings from the hedge fund.

Why does Ackman like these stocks?

Ackman is quite transparent when it comes to discussing his investment thesis for the stocks he buys. Based on Pershing Square's most recent investor presentation, here's a brief explanation of why Ackman is such a fan of these five:

Ackman feels Alphabet is an underappreciated AI leader, and is especially impressed with the growth of the Google Cloud business.

Brookfield trades for about 15 times earnings, despite management's excellent track record and goal of growing earnings at a 25% annualized rate.

Ackman believes Restaurant Brands International trades at a steep discount to peers and is impressed with the turnaround of its Burger King subsidiary.

Howard Hughes is a real estate developer that Ackman helped take public years ago, and he hopes to acquire a greater stake and turn the company into a "modern day Berkshire Hathaway ."

." Chipotle has produced impressive growth, even at scale, and especially in its new stores. Ackman is particularly impressed with the brand's international expansion and the potential for new automation technology in the business.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matt Frankel has positions in Brookfield Corporation and Howard Hughes. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Howard Hughes. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International and recommends the following options: short March 2025 $58 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.