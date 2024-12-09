Here Are Billionaire Bill Ackman's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings

Billionaire Bill Ackman is well known for his outspoken social media presence, but not many investors know the contents of the Pershing Square hedge fund's portfolio, which he manages.

Ackman has a unique investment style among the billionaire hedge fund managers, preferring to maintain a concentrated portfolio of his highest-conviction stocks.

Without further delay, here are the five largest holdings in Pershing Square's portfolio:

One interesting thing to notice is how close all of these position sizes are to one another. And this is very reflective of Ackman's investment style. In fact, there are only nine different stock positions in Pershing Square's entire portfolio, and all but one, which Ackman received as part of a spinoff from another position, has a position size of between $1.2 billion and $2 billion.

Recent moves

Despite his small and concentrated portfolio, Ackman has been rather active in the stock market in recent quarters. Just to name a few notable moves from 2024:

The second largest position in the portfolio, Brookfield, is a new one. Ackman first bought shares in the second quarter and added about $1 billion to it in the third quarter. Brookfield stock recently hit a fresh 52-week high, so it appears Ackman is confident it will go even higher.

Ackman started building a position in Nike (NYSE: NKE)

Ackman is reportedly considering an offer to acquire the 62.5% of real estate developer Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHH)

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matt Frankel has positions in Brookfield Corporation and Howard Hughes. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Howard Hughes, and Nike. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International and recommends the following options: short December 2024 $54 puts on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.