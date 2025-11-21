Here Are Billionaire Bill Ackman's 3 Biggest Stock Holdings

Key Points

Ackman is known for his concentrated bets.

These are his best ideas today.

Billionaire Bill Ackman has been running Pershing Square Capital Management since 2004, and many wise investors regularly track his stock trades. Right now, Ackman has nearly 50% of his portfolio tied up in just three holdings. They are:

1. Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is currently Ackman's biggest investment. Pershing Square's Uber stake is currently worth around $3 billion, comprising roughly 20% of his entire portfolio.

Ackman is a relative newcomer to Uber. Pershing Square didn't own shares until the first quarter of 2025, and it's been a great bet so far.

Hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) and self-driving cars has propelled Uber stock higher by more than 40% year to date. Now valued at $188 billion, Uber looks like a great option for betting on the robotaxi market -- which some experts believe could someday be worth as much as $10 trillion globally.

2. Brookfield Corp.

Most investors aren't familiar with Brookfield Corp. (NYSE: BN), a global alternative investments manager. Brookfield focuses on non-traditional assets, like renewable energy or infrastructure projects. Through a variety of managed funds, the company makes money by investing in alternative assets, while also collecting management fees for people who invest through its funds.

Brookfield is also a relatively new position. Ackman first purchased shares in early 2024. Shares have risen 13% year to date, contributing to an impressive 101% return over the last five years.

3. Howard Hughes Holdings

Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE: HHH) is a sprawling real estate company, with projects in Hawaii, Nevada, Virginia, Texas, Maryland, and Arizona. Many of its properties are Master Planned Communities -- essentially, entire towns built from scratch.

Ackman is very familiar with this business, as he helped found the company in 2010 as a spinoff of General Growth Properties, which reorganized to get out of bankruptcy. This holding could be a value: Over the past five years, the stock price is up by only 20%.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

