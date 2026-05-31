Here Are the Average Social Security Benefits at the Most Popular Retirement Ages

Key Points

Age 65 is the most popular retirement age for men.

Ages 62 and 63 are the most popular retirement ages for women.

The average benefits at these ages aren't enough to provide full support in retirement.

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You don't have to claim Social Security right when you retire. However, many people do start their benefits at the same time as their paychecks stop. This makes sense, because Social Security is often an important source of income for seniors.

Since it's so common to retire and start benefits right away, it can be helpful to understand what the average Social Security benefit is at the most popular retirement ages.

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Knowing the size of the benefit checks that the typical senior collects will give you insight into what to expect if you retire when the majority of your peers do.

These are the most popular retirement ages

According to the Center for Retirement Research, the most popular retirement age for men is 65, and for women, 63. This was in 2024. However, the numbers have been fairly consistent. Age 65 has been the most popular retirement age for men since 2019, while the most popular retirement age for women has fluctuated between 62 and 63 since 2007.

It's not surprising that these ages are popular. Age 65 is when you first become eligible for Medicare. It also used to be the full retirement age for Social Security, although it hasn't been for a long time.

Age 62, on the other hand, is the first age when you become eligible for Social Security retirement benefits. And women often retire before men because they retire alongside an older male spouse, because they take on caregiving responsibilities, or because they're pushed out of the workforce even if an early departure wasn't necessarily in their retirement plans.

How much is the average Social Security benefit at the most popular retirement ages?

So if you retire at the most popular ages, how much can you expect from Social Security?

The average benefit for men retiring at 65 is $1,772 as of December 2025.

The average benefit for women retiring at 62 is $1,285.50.

The average benefit for women retiring at 63 is $1,300.20.

These numbers are all below the overall average benefit of $2,071 (as of January 2, 2026).

The numbers are lower because a claim at 62, 63, or 65 would be below full retirement age. FRA is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later. The benefits for women are also much lower than the benefits for men, not just because of the earlier age but also because women traditionally earned less than men.

Regardless, these average benefit amounts aren't enough for most people to live on comfortably. That's because they aren't meant to be, as Social Security is only supposed to replace 40% of pre-retirement income.

You'll want to have as much saved as you can in a 401(k) or IRA to supplement benefits, especially if you're planning to shrink yours by retiring at the most popular ages and starting your Social Security checks when you do.

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