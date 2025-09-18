Here Are the Answers to the 5 Most Searched Investing Questions

Investing can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re bombarded with jargon, market volatility and conflicting advice. But you’re not alone. Every day, thousands of people turn to search engines with the same burning questions: How do I start? What should I invest in? Is crypto worth it? Whether you’re just beginning your financial journey or looking to sharpen your strategy, understanding the basics is the first step toward building long-term wealth.

To help, we’ve broken down the five most searched investing questions along with clear, practical answers to help you feel more confident about your money. From choosing your first investment to managing risk and setting realistic expectations, we’ve got you covered — no finance degree required.

What’s the Difference Between Saving and Investing?

Saving is about safety and accessibility. It involves setting aside money in a secure place — like a high-yield savings account — for short-term needs or emergencies. Savings are low-risk and typically insured, making them ideal for building an emergency fund or preparing for near-term expenses. However, the trade-off is minimal growth, often not enough to keep up with inflation.

Investing, on the other hand, is focused on long-term growth. It involves putting your money into assets like stocks, bonds or mutual funds with the goal of earning a return over time. While investing carries more risk, it also offers the potential for significantly higher rewards — especially when you stay invested over decades and maintain a diversified portfolio.

The key is to use both strategically: save for stability and short-term goals, and invest for future milestones like retirement or wealth building. A balanced approach helps you manage risk while still growing your money over time.

How Can I Start Investing?

If just the thought of calculating compound growth has you in a panic sweat, don’t worry, as growing your money can start with a few simple short-term goals. When it comes to investing, remember, even small amounts add up and snowball over long periods of time.

Some great jumping-off points include investing in your workplace 401(k) account. Choose a target date fund, and you’ll be on the right path. Or open a Roth IRA at a robo-advisor like M1 Finance or Betterment, and transfer $500 into that account every month.

If you are ready to dive into the stock market, consider starting with low-cost index funds. These give you access to dozens or hundreds of stocks in one purchase, which gives you instant diversity and helps keep risk lower than when buying single stocks. If you are a beginner, this offers you a better long-term strategy.

Once you’ve chosen your first step, you can then use a compound interest calculator and see how much your nest egg can grow. For example, investing $20 a week at an 8% return can turn into over $130,000 after 30 years.

What Is the Best Stock To Invest In Right Now?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to this question because the “best” stock depends on your financial goals, risk tolerance and investment timeline. Rather than chasing hot stock tips or trying to time the market, focus on building a diversified portfolio aligned with your long-term objectives.

If you’re interested in picking individual stocks, start by asking: What role will this stock play in my portfolio? Are you looking for growth, dividends or stability? Research the company’s fundamentals, industry trends and how it fits into your overall asset allocation. Avoid making decisions based on hype or social media buzz — what’s trending isn’t always what’s profitable.

For a more personalized approach, consider working with a financial advisor who can help you create a strategy based on your income, goals and risk profile. The best investment isn’t necessarily the flashiest. It’s the one that helps you move steadily toward your financial future.

How Do I Invest in Cryptocurrency?

Investing in cryptocurrency can be exciting, but it’s also highly volatile and risky. To get started, you can buy digital assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum through a reputable crypto exchange (such as Coinbase, Kraken or Binance). You can also gain exposure through crypto-related stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). No matter the method, remember to only invest money you’re prepared to lose.

Before diving in, take time to understand the underlying technology, market trends and the risks involved. Crypto prices can swing dramatically in short periods, so it’s wise to start small and avoid the hype. Many financial experts recommend limiting crypto to just 1-5% of your total portfolio to protect your broader financial goals.

While crypto can offer long-term potential, it shouldn’t replace a solid foundation of diversified investments like index funds or retirement accounts. Use it as a complement — not a core — of your overall strategy.

What Kind of Returns on Investment Should I Expect?

Investment returns vary widely depending on your asset mix, time horizon and risk tolerance. Historically, the stock market has delivered average annual returns of 7-10%, while bonds typically yield less but offer more stability. However, these are long-term averages, and short-term performance can fluctuate significantly.

Overall, there’s no way to predict market movement with absolute accuracy. The expected return on any investment is just that, an expectation. It’s not a certainty. Markets can be influenced by a number of unpredictable factors, including investor behavior, economic shifts and global events. So, it’s wise to speak with a financial advisor or other investing professional to estimate potential outcomes based on your unique situation.

Ultimately, the best return is one that helps you meet your financial goals without taking on more risk than you’re comfortable with. Stay consistent, review your strategy regularly and adjust as your life and the market evolve.

Jaime Catmull and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here Are the Answers to the 5 Most Searched Investing Questions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.