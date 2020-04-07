Here Are All the Companies Working on COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments, and Testing

Help is on the way.

In the midst of a societal upheaval resulting from the novel coronavirus and the disease that it causes, COVID-19, there are many efforts in progress to find solutions to slow the spread of the disease and treat those who already have it. These efforts include those from governments, nonprofit organizations, and companies both privately held and publicly traded.

To help investors who desire to keep tabs on the publicly traded companies with COVID-19 programs, here are lists of all the companies with market caps of at least $200 million that are developing or have developed COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and tests.

Image source: Getty Images.

Vaccines

Several companies already had vaccine platforms targeting other coronaviruses such as MERS and SARS. This enabled them to rapidly prototype experimental vaccines for immunizing against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Following are all of the companies that are actively developing COVID-19 vaccines either on their own or in partnership with another drugmaker.

Company Market Cap Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) $249.1 million BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) $12.2 billion CSL Behring (OTC: CSLLY) $89.8 billion Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) $293.9 million GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) $93.7 billion Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) $1.2 billion Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) $357.9 billion Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) $11.4 billion Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) $821.8 million Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) $190.2 billion Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) $112.9 billion TranslateBio (NASDAQ: TBIO) $614.1 million

Data sources: Biotechnology Innovation Organization, company press releases, Yahoo! Finance.

Two of these companies appear to be in the lead right now. In March, Moderna initiated the first clinical testing in humans of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The biotech's messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine was developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Inovio announced on April 6 that it had begun a phase 1 clinical study of experimental COVID-19 DNA vaccine INO-4800.

Treatments

Several companies already have approved products on the market that could hold potential in treating patients with COVID-19. Others have experimental drugs that have been included in testing for other viruses that could be effective in targeting novel coronavirus infection. Some are scrambling to develop new therapies for COVID-19. Following are the companies that are developing or testing potential COVID-19 therapies.

Company Market Cap AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) $113.7 billion Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) $3.4 billion Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) $12.6 billion Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) $122.9 billion Bayer (OTC: BAYRY) $60.2 billion Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) $54.1 billion CSL Behring $89.8 billion CytoDyn (NASDAQOTH:CYDY) $1.3 billion Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) $96.6 billion Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) $19.5 billion Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) $18 billion Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) $135.8 billion Novartis (NYSE: NVS) $193.1 billion Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) $55.5 billion Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) $286.7 billion Sanofi $112.9 billion Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) $47.6 billion Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) $568.7 million Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) $3.9 billion

Data sources: Biotechnology Innovation Organization, company press releases, Yahoo! Finance.

Three drugs with the potential to treat COVID-19 have received the most public attention. Gilead's remdesivir, which was originally developed to treat the Ebola virus, is in late-stage clinical studies and could be the most promising treatment, according to World Health Organization Assistant Director-General Bruce Aylward. President Trump has spoken frequently about his view that anti-malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which are marketed by companies including Sanofi, could be effective in treating COVID-19, although health officials have stressed that the efficacy of the drugs in treating COVID-19 remains unproven at this point.

Testing

The most pressing immediate need in the battle against COVID-19 is for diagnostic tests to determine if individuals are infected by the novel coronavirus. Companies both large and small quickly developed such tests, with several receiving emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be marketed commercially. Other companies have helped by providing COVID-19 testing services. Here are the companies engaged in activities related to testing for COVID-19.

Company Market Cap Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) $142 billion Bayer $60.2 billion Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) $63.2 billion bioMerieux (OTC: BMXMF) $13.2 billion Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) $273 million Danaher (NYSE: DHR) $98.5 billion Eli Lilly $135.8 billion Grifols $19.5 billion LabCorp (NYSE: LH) $11.9 billion OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) $817.2 million Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) $10.4 billion Roche Holdings $286.7 billion Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) $117.7 billion

Data sources: Biotechnology Innovation Organization, EvaluateMedTech, company press releases, Yahoo! Finance.

Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific have committed to producing millions of COVID-19 tests. Abbott Labs recently launched the fastest COVID-19 test so far. Its test, which runs on the company's widely used ID NOW molecular diagnostics platform, can deliver positive results within five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.

Investing considerations

Investors looking to buy shares of companies with COVID-19 programs should first determine how much risk they're willing to take. Several of the companies are relatively small. The odds of failure, especially with experimental COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, are relatively high.

It's also important to evaluate each stock's prospects beyond the companies' COVID-19 efforts. If you would be interested in buying a given stock even if it wasn't developing a COVID-19 vaccine, treatment, or test, that should put the stock much higher on your list.

10 stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Keith Speights owns shares of AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, and Pfizer. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, and Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen, Becton Dickinson, Incyte, and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.