Here Are All 50 Cryptocurrencies That U.S. Investors Can Buy on Robinhood. These 3 Are the Best of the Bunch

Due to easing of U.S. crypto regulations, Robinhood now can offer investors a wider variety of cryptocurrencies on its platform.

However, investors should still focus on cryptocurrencies with real investment cases.

Investors should look for tokens that trade on strong technical blockchain networks or that provide a unique form of diversification.

Robinhood is the ideal platform for investors to buy cryptocurrencies. It was made to democratize investing for retail investors. Cryptocurrencies were initially developed as an alternative to the mainstream financial system, offering decentralized currencies.

Until this year, while demand for crypto among Robinhood investors was high, the company could only offer a handful of cryptocurrencies because it didn't want to come under the scrutiny of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which didn't want brokerages selling cryptocurrencies that it believed were unregistered securities.

That all changed, however, when President Donald Trump's administration took over and implemented pro-crypto regulations and legislation. Since then, Robinhood has significantly increased the number of cryptocurrencies available for sale on its platform.

All 50 cryptocurrencies available to U.S. investors on Robinhood

According to Robinhood's website, there are now 50 cryptocurrencies available to U.S. investors there. In Europe, there are 69 cryptocurrencies that investors can buy, sell, and hold, due to more lenient crypto regulations. Some cryptocurrencies available in the U.S. may not be eligible for purchase in New York or Texas due to state regulations. But here are all 50 tokens available in the U.S.:

The best of the bunch

Call me old-fashioned, but I still prefer the cryptocurrencies that are larger and more well-known, and have legitimate investment cases, based on what we know about investing in crypto in its short life. For me, that means investing in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Given that cryptocurrencies don't generate earnings and free cash flow like traditional companies, I prefer to invest in tokens with a unique investment thesis, such as Bitcoin, and tokens that run on robust blockchain networks.

Bitcoin is my top choice, given the digital gold narrative. Bitcoin has a finite number of tokens -- 21 million -- most of which have already been mined and are in circulation, setting up a favorable supply-and-demand dynamic. While I am not 100% sure that Bitcoin is a form of digital gold (largely because it often trades like a high-beta tech stock), I think that enough of the market see the crypto this way, to the point where it's worth owning some.

Mounting U.S. debt and the Federal Reserve's unprecedented money printing have set the stage for a weaker U.S. dollar. There's also considerable discussion that the U.S. government will attempt to stimulate the economy more than usual to help the country grow out of its fiscal deficit and reduce the total debt burden.

If this proves to be true, Bitcoin may prove to be a unique form of portfolio diversification. I also think Bitcoin is likely to garner the most institutional adoption as Wall Street becomes increasingly comfortable with owning crypto.

The other two cryptocurrencies I like are Ethereum and Solana. Both run on the energy-efficient proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, in which investors stake their coins for the opportunity to validate transactions and earn rewards in the process. Solana's network takes it a step further by incorporating the proof-of-history consensus mechanism, which essentially applies timestamps to each transaction, thereby removing a key bottleneck that slows other blockchain networks. This gives Solana the potential to process tens, if not thousands, of transactions per second.

In my view, Ethereum and Solana are the best networks for investing in the integration of blockchain technology and smart contract functionality into society, with numerous real-world use cases, such as issuing stablecoins or tokenizing assets. More activity on these networks is likely to translate into more demand for the tokens. Although Solana's network appears stronger from a technical perspective, Ethereum has that first-mover advantage.

