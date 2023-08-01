Here Are 9 Ways Dollar Tree PLUS Can Save You Even More Money

This summer, Dollar Tree rolled out a new program enabling the discount retail chain to sell items costing as much as $5. Dollar Tree Plus, as it is called, follows an across-the-board price increase from $1 to $1.25 for the retailer.

Dollar Tree Plus items of $3 to $5 won’t be available in every store, GOBankingRates previously reported. Rather, the chain is adding at least 5,000 Dollar Tree Plus stores over the next year, and adding a selection of the pricier items at up to 3,000 existing Dollar Tree locations. These “Combo Stores” will sell merchandise for $1.25, $3 and $5 to give shoppers more of a selection.

You can also find Dollar Tree Plus items online in a special section of the Dollar Tree website.

What are some of the deals you can find that cost less than at other retailers?

Seasons & Holidays

Dollar Tree has always been known for affordable seasonal décor. The new Plus concept allows the retailer to offer bigger, better, and higher quality décor like Halloween-themed leaner designs measuring two feet tall for just $5.

LED Skeleton String Light Sets are also only $5 each for a string of 20. Walmart sells them for double that price, regularly $15.99, making the Dollar Tree decorations a tremendous value.

Party Supplies

Whether you’re getting set for Halloween or still planning your Labor Day cookout, Dollar Tree has everything you need, with many items for just $1.25. Dollar Tree Plus offers 18 oz. red plastic party cups for $3 for 50. Walmart offers a similar package for $4.52.

Toys & Games

It’s not always easy to find quality toys and games for $1.25. Expanding the price point in this category enables Dollar Tree Plus to sell brand-name items like Play-Doh and Nerf for $3 to $5.

Home Décor

You can always find cute baskets for your home organization needs for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree. But the home décor section of Dollar Tree Plus is now beginning to rival Target, with a selection that includes room-darkening curtains, quality tote boxes with grommets, and realistic fake plants, all for $5 each.

Craft Supplies

If you’re more of a D-I-Y-er for home décor, take a look in the craft supplies section of Dollar Tree Plus for dozens of items selling for just $3 and $5, including 16 x 20 canvases, paint and wooden crafting plates to make your own signs.

Household, Cleaning & Storage

Many people rely on Dollar Tree to save money on cleaning products. Expanding the selection to $3 and $5 items allows Dollar Tree to sell larger packages of things like paper towels and toilet paper plus name-brand cleaning products.

Kitchen & Dining

From stainless steel travel mugs to cookware and bakeware, Dollar Tree Plus has practically everything you need for your kitchen. Some of the best values? Non-stick muffin tins for $5, vs. $5.97 at Walmart, and giant 64 oz. motivation water bottles for just $5.

Apparel

Apart from socks, Dollar Tree never sold much in the way of apparel because it’s difficult to find quality items for $5. Now, Dollar Tree Plus carries graphic t-shirts with beloved licensed characters like Stitch, Scooby-Doo and Spongebob Squarepants, plus clog slippers and leggings all for just $5 each.

Electronics & Hardware

Dollar Tree Plus is set to compete with discount retailer Five Below with an extensive collection of electronics, all for $5. Choose from Bluetooth speakers, headphones, earbuds or 3.3-foot charging cables for iPhone, all for $5.

With such a wide selection of toys, electronics, and household items, holiday shopping might be even easier (and more affordable) this year. Look for Dollar Tree Plus to roll out new items online and in stores as the chain seeks to expand the definition of “dollar store” and provide more value to shoppers.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here Are 9 Ways Dollar Tree PLUS Can Save You Even More Money

