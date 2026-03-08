Here Are 5 Takeaways From Target's Investor Meeting and CEO Michael Fiddelke's Turnaround Plan

Key Points

Home, baby, and beauty categories are being aggressively revamped to restore relevance and capture loyal, style-conscious families.

Fiddelke focused on Target doing fewer categories exceptionally, shifting away from competing on everything at once.

In my opinion, the market is sleeping on Michael Fiddelke, and that might be exactly the opportunity long-term investors are looking for.

Target's (NYSE: TGT) new CEO unveiled a sweeping turnaround strategy at the company's annual financial community meeting in Minneapolis last week, and Wall Street responded by pushing the stock higher even amid a broader sell-off.

But peel back the headline numbers, and you'll find a plan that is less about wishful optimism and more about a leader who intimately understands where this company went wrong.​

"Target is not an everything store. ..."

Fiddelke's most revealing declaration was: "Target is not an everything store. That's not what guests want from us." That line signals a radical philosophical shift. For years, Target chased breadth, trying to compete with Walmart on groceries while simultaneously matching Amazon on convenience.

Fiddelke is drawing a line in the sand. He is betting that Target can win by doing fewer things at an exceptional level, rather than doing everything at a mediocre level.

That takes courage for a company with 2,000 stores and $105 billion in annual revenue.

The home reset is overdue

Cara Sylvester, Target's new chief merchandising officer, acknowledged what analysts have said for years: Target lost its "Tarzhay" magic in the home category of goods.

The retailer's plan to overhaul 75% of its decorative accessories by June and revamp bedding by fall is aggressive, with furniture, mattresses, and rugs getting a full reimagining.

Fiddelke himself admitted, "We used to be a pacesetter in home. We haven't been for the last few years."

The honesty alone is refreshing.

Baby concierges and the family play

Target is testing "baby concierges" in stores and expanding its Cloud Island clothing brand, effectively treating the baby aisle as a gateway for lifelong customer loyalty.

Sylvester framed it as "earning trust early and strengthening relationships that extend well beyond the baby aisle." This is smart positioning. The busy-family demographic Fiddelke is targeting tends to be digitally savvy, style-conscious, and remarkably sticky once captured.

Beauty Studio fills the Ulta void

With Ulta Beauty's shop-in-shop departing in August 2026, Target is launching Target Beauty Studio across 600 stores this fall.

Rather than mourning the loss of a partner, Fiddelke is using it as a launchpad to own the beauty experience outright, combining specialty-level presentation with Target's accessible pricing.

This is a good long-term bet for the company.

The $2 billion bet

The total investment is staggering: $1 billion in capital expenditures for 30 new stores and 130 remodels, plus another $1 billion in operating expenses for store labor, training, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Target is now using AI to create synthetic consumer audiences that simulate real customer populations before campaigns ever launch.

Fiddelke called this "the most newness across our assortment in any year in the last decade."

Here is the contrarian case. Most analysts questioned whether a company insider could pull off a turnaround.

But Fiddelke's 20-year tenure at Target is a feature, not a bug. He knows exactly where this company lost its way, and he is spending billions to fix it with surgical precision rather than sweeping corporate reinventions.

The stock's recent bump on a down day suggests some investors are starting to agree.

