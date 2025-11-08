Here Are 4 Surprising Places You Can Buy and Sell Cryptocurrency

Key Points

Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges still account for most crypto trading in the U.S.

Fintech companies are continually rolling out new crypto trading and investing options for the most popular cryptos.

Blockchain technology has led to the creation of new decentralized exchanges and mobile blockchain wallets.

The most popular places for U.S. investors to buy and sell cryptocurrencies are still the big centralized cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Kraken, and Gemini (NASDAQ: GEMI).

But that doesn't mean that there aren't plenty of other places to buy and sell popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Here are four of the most popular alternatives.

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges

Decentralized exchanges grew in popularity after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto exchange in 2022, and are now major players in the world of crypto trading. Two of the most popular options are Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) and PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE).

However, you'll need a personal blockchain wallet to connect to these decentralized exchanges, and a bit of familiarity with how to navigate between different cryptocurrency pairs and different blockchains.

While trading on centralized crypto exchanges feels much like buying and trading stocks, trading on decentralized exchanges feels much more like buying and selling foreign exchange. That makes sense, given that cryptocurrencies are, indeed, currencies.

Robinhood

If you are only planning on buying and selling the most popular cryptocurrencies (and not cryptocurrencies with tiny market caps), you might be better off sticking to a crypto trading platform such as the one available from Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD).

On Robinhood, it's now possible to buy or sell 43 different cryptocurrencies on a 24/7 basis. Just make sure you're clicking on the tab for "tradable crypto," to make sure they can be traded on Robinhood.

Best of all, if you're also using Robinhood for stock trading, you can see the value of your portfolio, all in one place. That makes it easier to get the right portfolio blend, and also makes it easier when it comes time to do your taxes. Robinhood generates all of your tax forms for you, so it's a no-brainer to upload them to your favorite tax preparation software.

PayPal

In October 2020, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) began offering a very limited set of crypto trading options for customers. The two primary options were Bitcoin and Ethereum. But you can now also buy and sell Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), and the new PayPal stablecoin, PayPal USD (CRYPTO: PYUSD).

If you're running a small business, or using PayPal as part of your overall cash management strategy, the PayPal app makes it very easy to move between the world of crypto and fiat currency. With just a few clicks and taps, you can move money from crypto into your PayPal balance, and from there, use the funds to make purchases, send money to others, or pay bills.

Mobile blockchain wallets

This is where things get very interesting, especially if you enjoy buying and selling meme coins. Some of the most popular apps to download from the App Store or Play Store are blockchain wallet mobile apps, including MetaMask and Coinbase Wallet.

At one point last year, the blockchain wallet app Phantom was getting more downloads than mainstream social media apps, simply due to how easy the app makes buying and selling meme coins on the Solana blockchain.

However, be forewarned: You do need to have a good feel for how different blockchains work, as well as a certain level of comfort in sending hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars to different blockchain wallet addresses.

Look for more crypto trading options soon

As crypto goes mainstream, look for even more ways to buy and sell crypto. Major brokerages are now opening up crypto buying and trading for customers. Banks are creating more ways that customers can use their Bitcoin holdings. And major fintech players like Block (NYSE: XYZ) are continually rolling out new crypto trading and investing products for small business owners.

So, if crypto investing once seemed daunting, it no longer needs to be. There are plenty of ways to trade crypto using familiar, intuitive interfaces that are coming from large, well-known companies. At one time, crypto investing was the Wild West. But that's simply no longer the case.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Chainlink, Ethereum, PayPal USD, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Block, Chainlink, Ethereum, PayPal, Solana, and Uniswap Protocol Token. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short December 2025 $75 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

